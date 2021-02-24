 

Milestone Scientific Inc. Announces Breakthrough CompuPulse System and Receives Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 21:15  |  38   |   |   

CompuPulse integrates CompuWave technology with a manual syringe to verify needle and catheter placement

ROSELAND, N.J., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE American:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provides virtually painless and precise injections, today announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) related to its new CompuPulse System, which integrates the Company’s CompuWave technology with a manual syringe.

Mark Hochman, D.D.S., Inventor and Clinical Director for Milestone Scientific, commented, "We are pleased to receive this Notice of Allowance related to our new CompuPulse System, which combines the benefits of our CompuWave technology with a manual syringe. Importantly, the new CompuPulse System allows one to identify a pulsatile pressure waveform in a variety of applications, thereby improving the reliability and safety of a drug delivery procedure. Importantly, not all procedures require the sophistication of our CompuFlo system, which precisely controls the administration and flow rate of medication as it is being administered. This new technology provides an efficient and low cost alternative for procedures where a manual syringe may suffice, while still providing the ability to verify needle and subsequent catheter placement.”

Leonard Osser, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Milestone Scientific, stated, “This Notice of Allowance significantly expands the intellectual property surrounding our injection and drug delivery systems and, in turn, further solidifies our leadership position in the computerized injection market. We believe that the combination of the CompuWave technology with the lower cost of a manual syringe opens up a number of exciting new markets and applications for our technology, while still ensuring precise confirmation of needle placement and verification that a catheter has not been displaced during or after a procedure.”

The Notice of Allowance relates to a method and an apparatus that detects a pulsatile pressure waveform to more easily perform the identification of anatomical target regions. The pulsatile waveform is representative of the detection of pressures that are produced by the cardio-vascular system either directly or indirectly. This same system can be used to aid in the determination of the patency of a catheter and to assist in determining if a catheter has been displaced during a procedure.

