PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Appointment of Chairman

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) today announced the appointment of David A. Spector as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Spector will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer.

“I am honored that the Board has entrusted me with this additional responsibility, and I am excited to continue leading this great company forward,” said PMT Chairman and CEO David A. Spector. “I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the Board and its Independent Lead Trustee, Preston DuFauchard, for their continued leadership, especially through the unique challenges of the past year.”