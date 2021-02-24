Crane Co. to Host Annual Investor Conference; Raises 2021 EPS Guidance

Crane Co. is also raising its full year 2021 guidance for GAAP earnings per diluted share (EPS) by $0.10 to a range of $4.95-$5.15. Excluding Special Items, 2021 EPS guidance is now $5.00-$5.20. The revised guidance reflects core sales growth of approximately 3%, compared to the 2% core sales growth assumption in the Company’s prior guidance. (Please see the attached Non-GAAP Financial Measures table for a detailed reconciliation of GAAP EPS guidance to adjusted EPS guidance.) Additional details about the increased guidance will be provided during the investor conference, and in the accompanying presentation materials that are now available on the company’s website at www.craneco.com/investors .

As previously announced, Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will hold its annual investor conference virtually on Thursday, February 25, 2021, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM (EST). Speakers will include Max H. Mitchell and other key Crane Co. executives.

During the event, Crane Co.’s leadership team will provide an update on its three strategic growth platforms, as well as elements of the Company’s growth strategy that will continue to drive superior shareholder returns.

Crane Co. President and Chief Executive Officer Max Mitchell commented, “Through consistent investment in technology and strategic growth initiatives, as well our ongoing focus on driving productivity and operational improvement, Crane is extremely well positioned to outgrow its underlying end markets as we emerge from the COVID-related downturn. I believe that we are at an inflection point for accelerating growth both organically, and through inorganic capital allocation.”

Management will discuss four key themes during the investor conference:

Expectations for a strong, broad-based recovery in key end markets, along with benefits from the portfolio’s alignment with certain strengthening secular trends;

Accelerating growth from consistent and continued investment in new product development, breakthrough innovations, technology investments, and localization;

Growing opportunities for inorganic growth based on a long history and track-record of successful acquisitions; and,

The importance of our solid foundation which includes our Crane Business System and its disciplined cadence and execution, as well as our strong culture with its emphasis on ethics, philanthropy, sustainability and equality.

“We have clear momentum from strengthening markets, as well as increasing traction with our growth initiatives. After 17 years at Crane, I have never felt more energized and excited about the future of Crane and the opportunities that lie ahead, and I am confident that we are on a path to generate substantial and sustainable value for all of our stakeholders.”