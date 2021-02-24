 

Suncor Energy announces Russ Girling to stand for election to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 23:45  |  53   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suncor today announced that Russ Girling will stand for election to the Suncor Board of Directors at the company’s next Annual General Meeting to be held on May 4, 2021.

“With an extensive career in the energy industry spanning 35 years, I’m pleased that Russ Girling has agreed to stand for election to Suncor’s Board of Directors,” said Board Chair Michael Wilson. “Russ is well known in the North American energy industry and broader business community having led TC Energy for more than 10 years. In addition to his deep understanding of issues directly affecting the industry, Russ brings exceptional commercial and financial acumen. His commitment to strong governance aligns with Suncor’s values and we believe he will be a valuable addition to the Board.”

Russ recently retired after a 26-year career at TC Energy including 10 years as President and CEO. Russ led and was part of the executive leadership team that delivered an average annual shareholder return of 12% over the last 20 years. Prior to joining TC Energy in 1994, Russ worked at Suncor Energy, Northridge Energy Marketing and Dome Petroleum.

Russ serves on the board of Nutrien (formerly Agrium). He has also served on a number of private boards as well as not-for-profit boards such as the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation and the United Way of Calgary. Until his retirement, Russ was a member of the Business Roundtable, Business Council of Canada, and was a founding member of the Business Council of Alberta.

Russ holds a Bachelor of Commerce and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Calgary.

For further information on Suncor’s Board of Directors, please visit suncor.com.

Suncor Energy is Canada's leading integrated energy company. Suncor's operations include oil sands development and upgrading, offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing under the Petro-Canada brand. A member of Dow Jones Sustainability indexes, FTSE4Good and CDP, Suncor is working to responsibly develop petroleum resources while also growing a renewable energy portfolio. Suncor is listed on the UN Global Compact 100 stock index. Suncor's common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

For more information about Suncor, visit our website at suncor.com or follow us on Twitter @Suncor

Media inquiries:
1-833-296-4570
media@suncor.com

Investor inquiries:
800-558-9071
invest@suncor.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Suncor Energy announces Russ Girling to stand for election to Board of Directors CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Suncor today announced that Russ Girling will stand for election to the Suncor Board of Directors at the company’s next Annual General Meeting to be held on May 4, 2021. “With an extensive career …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
Biofrontera AG Announces Pricing of US$8.9 Million Firm Commitment Public Offering of American ...
Digihost Announces $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
3D Systems Announces Delay of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference ...
Overstock Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Allarity Therapeutics Provides Update on Pre-Clinical Testing of Stenoparib’s Antiviral Activity ...
FenixOro Discovers New Zone With Multiple High Grade Veins, Intercepts 124.5 g/t Gold
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
Suncor Energy reports fourth quarter 2020 results
04.02.21
Suncor Energy declares dividend
27.01.21
Suncor Energy to release fourth quarter 2020 financial results