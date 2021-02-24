Antares Pharma to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

EWING, N.J., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS) (“the Company”), a pharmaceutical technology company, today announced that Robert F. Apple, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present and host investor meetings at the Raymond James 42 nd Annual Virtual Institutional Investors Conference and the Cowen 41 st Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Event: Raymond James 42nd Annual Virtual Institutional Investors Conference Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings Fireside Chat Date: Wednesday, March 3, 2021 Fireside Chat Time: 3:50pm ET Event: Cowen 41st Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings Fireside Chat Date: Thursday, March 4, 2021 Fireside Chat Time: 9:10am ET

A live webcast of the fireside chats will be available under the “For Investors” section of the Antares Pharma website at www.antarespharma.com.



About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc. is a pharmaceutical technology company focused primarily on the development and commercialization of self-administered injectable pharmaceutical products using advanced drug delivery auto injector technology. The Company has a portfolio of proprietary and partnered commercial products with several product candidates in various stages of development, as well as significant strategic alliances with industry leading pharmaceutical companies including Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd. (Teva), AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG), Pfizer Inc. (Pfizer) and Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Idorsia). Antares Pharma’s FDA-approved products include XYOSTED (testosterone enanthate) injection, OTREXUP (methotrexate) injection for subcutaneous use and Sumatriptan Injection USP, which is distributed by Teva. The Company also markets NOCDURNA (desmopressin acetate) in the U.S., which was licensed from Ferring Pharmaceuticals.