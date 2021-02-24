AutoZone Incentivizes AutoZoners To Get A COVID-19 Vaccine

“The health and safety of AutoZoners, customers, and the communities we proudly serve is our top priority. AutoZoners’ response to COVID-19, throughout the entire organization, has been tremendous. As a company, we are removing any potential work-related barriers, strongly encouraging, and incentivizing AutoZoners to get a COVID-19 vaccine when they are eligible. Supporting AutoZoners is more than what we do, it is who we are,” said Bill Rhodes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Customer Satisfaction.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO), announces an incentive to encourage AutoZoners to get a COVID-19 vaccine. AutoZoners will receive an additional $100 after completing their COVID-19 vaccination. To date, AutoZone has invested more than $125 million to help AutoZoners deal with the challenges caused by COVID-19.

About AutoZone:

As of November 21, 2020, the Company had 5,924 stores in the U.S., 621 stores in Mexico, and 45 stores in Brazil for a total store count of 6,590.

AutoZone is the leading retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each AutoZone store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Many stores also have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations and public sector accounts. We also have commercial programs in all stores in Mexico and Brazil. AutoZone also sells the ALLDATA brand diagnostic and repair software through www.alldata.com and www.alldatadiy.com. Additionally, we sell automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. We also provide product information on our Duralast branded products through www.duralastparts.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation.

