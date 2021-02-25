Updated Information Release Calendar for 2021 (Investor Webinar for the year 2020 results is rescheduled to a later date)

Šiaulių Bankas AB, company code 112025254, address of the head office Tilžės str. 149, Šiauliai, Lithuania.

Šiaulių Bankas shall publish the information to investors in 2021 in accordance with the following calendar:

26/02/2021 - Interim information for 12 months of 2020;

09/03/2021 - Notice on convocation of the Ordinary General Shareholder Meeting (GSM), draft resolutions for the convened GSM;

09/03/2021 - Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the financial results for the 2020;

31/03/2021 - Resolutions of the General Shareholder Meeting;

31/03/2021 - Audited annual information for 2020;

30/04/2021 - Interim information for 3 months of 2021;

05/05/2021 - Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the financial results for the 1 quarter of 2021;

30/07/2021 - Interim information for 6 months of 2021;

04/08/2021 - Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the financial results for the 2 quarter of 2021;

29/10/2021 - Interim information for 9 months of 2021;

03/11/2021 - Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the financial results for the 3 quarter of 2021.