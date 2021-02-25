Roxgold Drills 38.3 g/t Au Over 12m, 28.3 g/t Au Over 16m in Koula Deposit as Séguéla Advances Toward Goal of Initial Production Next Year
Roxgold Inc. (“Roxgold” or the “Company”) (TSX: ROXG) (OTCQX: ROGFF) is pleased to announce additional results and the successful conclusion of the infill drilling program from the newest high grade deposit, Koula, at the Séguéla Gold Project (“Séguéla”) located in Côte d’Ivoire.
Figure 1. Séguéla deposits and satellite prospects
Séguéla Gold Project, Côte d’Ivoire:
Highlights from Reverse Circulation (“RC”) and Diamond tail (“RD”) drilling
Koula
- 12 metres (“m”) at 38.3 grams per tonne gold (“g/t Au”) in drill hole SGRD1065 from 180m including
- 4m at 104.4 g/t Au from 181m
- 16m at 28.3 g/t Au in drill hole SGRD1083 from 77m including
- 2m at 159.6 g/t Au from 83m
- 15m at 24.0 g/t Au in drill hole SGRC1025 from 42m including
- 3m at 95.7 g/t Au from 47m
- 9m at 30.5 g/t Au in drill hole SGRD1064 from 124m including
- 5m at 52.2 g/t Au from 124m
- 13m at 15.1 g/t Au in drill hole SGRD1032 from 189m including
- 3m at 42.7 g/t Au from 195m
- 11m at 13.9 g/t Au in drill hole SGRD1066 from 203m including
- 4m at 12.7 g/t Au from 205m and
- 1m at 72.3 g/t Au from 213m
- 5m at 19.1 g/t Au in drill hole SGRD1070 from 110m including
- 2m at 45.5 g/t Au from 112m
“The infill program for Koula to bring the deposit into the upcoming Séguéla Feasibility Study has been successfully completed,” commented John Dorward, President and Chief Executive Officer of Roxgold. “Since announcing the discovery of Koula six months ago, we have seen the deposit repeatedly return some of the highest grade intersections drilled to date on the property, reinforcing the December 2020 Séguéla resource update which included a maiden inferred mineral resource from Koula of 281,000 ounces at 8.1 g/t – making Koula among the highest grade open pit gold deposits in West Africa. The implications of the inclusion of Koula into the Feasibility Study are apparent, and we are confident that the market will see material improvements upon the already robust Preliminary Economic Assessment when the Feasibility Study is released next quarter.
