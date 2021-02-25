Roxgold Drills 38.3 g/t Au Over 12m, 28.3 g/t Au Over 16m in Koula Deposit as Séguéla Advances Toward Goal of Initial Production Next Year

Roxgold Inc. (“Roxgold” or the “Company”) (TSX: ROXG) (OTCQX: ROGFF) is pleased to announce additional results and the successful conclusion of the infill drilling program from the newest high grade deposit, Koula, at the Séguéla Gold Project (“Séguéla”) located in Côte d’Ivoire.

