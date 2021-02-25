 

Roxgold Drills 38.3 g/t Au Over 12m, 28.3 g/t Au Over 16m in Koula Deposit as Séguéla Advances Toward Goal of Initial Production Next Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 12:00  |  66   |   |   

Roxgold Inc. (“Roxgold” or the “Company”) (TSX: ROXG) (OTCQX: ROGFF) is pleased to announce additional results and the successful conclusion of the infill drilling program from the newest high grade deposit, Koula, at the Séguéla Gold Project (“Séguéla”) located in Côte d’Ivoire.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225005287/en/

Figure 1. Séguéla deposits and satellite prospects

Figure 1. Séguéla deposits and satellite prospects

Séguéla Gold Project, Côte d’Ivoire:

Highlights from Reverse Circulation (“RC”) and Diamond tail (“RD”) drilling

Koula

  • 12 metres (“m”) at 38.3 grams per tonne gold (“g/t Au”) in drill hole SGRD1065 from 180m including
    • 4m at 104.4 g/t Au from 181m
  • 16m at 28.3 g/t Au in drill hole SGRD1083 from 77m including
    • 2m at 159.6 g/t Au from 83m
  • 15m at 24.0 g/t Au in drill hole SGRC1025 from 42m including
    • 3m at 95.7 g/t Au from 47m
  • 9m at 30.5 g/t Au in drill hole SGRD1064 from 124m including
    • 5m at 52.2 g/t Au from 124m
  • 13m at 15.1 g/t Au in drill hole SGRD1032 from 189m including
    • 3m at 42.7 g/t Au from 195m
  • 11m at 13.9 g/t Au in drill hole SGRD1066 from 203m including
    • 4m at 12.7 g/t Au from 205m and
    • 1m at 72.3 g/t Au from 213m
  • 5m at 19.1 g/t Au in drill hole SGRD1070 from 110m including
    • 2m at 45.5 g/t Au from 112m

“The infill program for Koula to bring the deposit into the upcoming Séguéla Feasibility Study has been successfully completed,” commented John Dorward, President and Chief Executive Officer of Roxgold. “Since announcing the discovery of Koula six months ago, we have seen the deposit repeatedly return some of the highest grade intersections drilled to date on the property, reinforcing the December 2020 Séguéla resource update which included a maiden inferred mineral resource from Koula of 281,000 ounces at 8.1 g/t – making Koula among the highest grade open pit gold deposits in West Africa. The implications of the inclusion of Koula into the Feasibility Study are apparent, and we are confident that the market will see material improvements upon the already robust Preliminary Economic Assessment when the Feasibility Study is released next quarter.

Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Roxgold Drills 38.3 g/t Au Over 12m, 28.3 g/t Au Over 16m in Koula Deposit as Séguéla Advances Toward Goal of Initial Production Next Year Roxgold Inc. (“Roxgold” or the “Company”) (TSX: ROXG) (OTCQX: ROGFF) is pleased to announce additional results and the successful conclusion of the infill drilling program from the newest high grade deposit, Koula, at the Séguéla Gold Project …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Lookout for Vision
Joby Aviation to List on NYSE Through Merger With Reinvent Technology Partners
Square Study Shows How Retailers and Restaurants Are Adapting to Changes in Consumer Behavior and ...
All Three Independent Proxy Advisory Firms – ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones – Recommend ...
Sypris Wins Defense Contract Award
ViacomCBS Unveils Comprehensive Streaming Strategy and Expansive Slate of Originals Headed to ...
Fisker and Foxconn Set to Collaborate on Electric Vehicle Project
Moderna Announces it has Shipped Variant-Specific Vaccine Candidate, mRNA-1273.351, to NIH for ...
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
Roxgold Announces Changes to the Board of Directors
28.01.21
Roxgold Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Séguéla Gold Project

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15.02.21
336
Roxgold - High Grade Gold in Burkina Faso