Travere Therapeutics Recognizes Rare Disease Day 2021 and the Importance of Working Together to Innovate and Address Healthcare Disparities in Rare Disease

“The drive to develop better treatment options for rare disease patients is personal for us at Travere because the lives of many of our own team members have been in some way touched by rare disease,” said Eric Dube, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Travere Therapeutics. “Rare Disease Day is an important reminder that we are stronger together in our pursuit to improve access to diagnosis, treatment and care for the rare community.”

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) will join the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), the European Organisation for Rare Diseases (EURORDIS), EveryLife Foundation for Rare Diseases, Global Genes, and rare disease advocates and patients worldwide in recognizing February 28 as Rare Disease Day 2021. Rare Disease Day honors the more than 400 million people around the world living with a rare disease, along with their families, caregivers and advocates. 1

Consistent with values of being patient-inspired and promoting community, the Company has supported important initiatives occurring this month amongst organizations such as, Everylife Foundation for Rare Diseases, the Rare Disease Diversity Coalition and RARE-X. These organizations are dedicated to finding solutions to healthcare inequity and to continued innovation in rare disease.

National Burden of Rare Disease Study

Understanding the true economic cost of living with a rare disease is critical. The National Burden of Rare Disease Study conducted by the EveryLife Foundation for Rare Diseases will be the first-ever to quantify both the direct and indirect costs that families face living with rare disease, and aims to increase awareness of the public health crisis of rare disease and inform policy proposals. Results from this important study are expected on February 25th. Read more about the National Burden of Rare Disease Study.

Rare Disease Diversity Coalition

The challenges of living with a rare disease do not always fall equally on people. Travere Therapeutics has worked closely with the leaders of the Black Women’s Heath Imperative (BWHI) to spearhead the formation of the Rare Disease Diversity Coalition. In the spring of 2020, BWHI brought together a steering committee of influential, cross-sector leaders who share a passion and a commitment to addressing the racial and socioeconomic disparities among people living with a rare disease. After 10 months of working group meetings, on February 23, the coalition officially launched with more than 200 rare disease diversity health leaders and community members who joined together to endorse an ambitious platform of 11 initiatives to achieve tangible solutions to address issues including delays in diagnosis and treatment for diverse patients. Read more about the initiatives of the Rare Disease Diversity Coalition.