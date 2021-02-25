 

Travere Therapeutics Recognizes Rare Disease Day 2021 and the Importance of Working Together to Innovate and Address Healthcare Disparities in Rare Disease

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) will join the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), the European Organisation for Rare Diseases (EURORDIS), EveryLife Foundation for Rare Diseases, Global Genes, and rare disease advocates and patients worldwide in recognizing February 28 as Rare Disease Day 2021. Rare Disease Day honors the more than 400 million people around the world living with a rare disease, along with their families, caregivers and advocates.1

“The drive to develop better treatment options for rare disease patients is personal for us at Travere because the lives of many of our own team members have been in some way touched by rare disease,” said Eric Dube, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Travere Therapeutics. “Rare Disease Day is an important reminder that we are stronger together in our pursuit to improve access to diagnosis, treatment and care for the rare community.”

Consistent with values of being patient-inspired and promoting community, the Company has supported important initiatives occurring this month amongst organizations such as, Everylife Foundation for Rare Diseases, the Rare Disease Diversity Coalition and RARE-X. These organizations are dedicated to finding solutions to healthcare inequity and to continued innovation in rare disease.

National Burden of Rare Disease Study

Understanding the true economic cost of living with a rare disease is critical. The National Burden of Rare Disease Study conducted by the EveryLife Foundation for Rare Diseases will be the first-ever to quantify both the direct and indirect costs that families face living with rare disease, and aims to increase awareness of the public health crisis of rare disease and inform policy proposals. Results from this important study are expected on February 25th. Read more about the National Burden of Rare Disease Study.

Rare Disease Diversity Coalition

The challenges of living with a rare disease do not always fall equally on people. Travere Therapeutics has worked closely with the leaders of the Black Women’s Heath Imperative (BWHI) to spearhead the formation of the Rare Disease Diversity Coalition. In the spring of 2020, BWHI brought together a steering committee of influential, cross-sector leaders who share a passion and a commitment to addressing the racial and socioeconomic disparities among people living with a rare disease. After 10 months of working group meetings, on February 23, the coalition officially launched with more than 200 rare disease diversity health leaders and community members who joined together to endorse an ambitious platform of 11 initiatives to achieve tangible solutions to address issues including delays in diagnosis and treatment for diverse patients. Read more about the initiatives of the Rare Disease Diversity Coalition.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Travere Therapeutics Recognizes Rare Disease Day 2021 and the Importance of Working Together to Innovate and Address Healthcare Disparities in Rare Disease SAN DIEGO, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) will join the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), the European Organisation for Rare Diseases (EURORDIS), EveryLife Foundation for Rare Diseases, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Teladoc Health Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
Allarity Therapeutics Provides Update on Pre-Clinical Testing of Stenoparib’s Antiviral Activity ...
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Results and Major Corporate Achievements
FenixOro Discovers New Zone With Multiple High Grade Veins, Intercepts 124.5 g/t Gold
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Complete Vaccine ...
AIM ImmunoTech’s Subsidiary Receives Orphan Medicinal Product Designation by the European ...
22nd Century Group Provides Business Update Letter from CEO
American Lithium Named to TSX Venture Exchange “Venture 50”
EIT InnoEnergy unterstützt das Chvaletice Manganprojekt
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
Travere Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
18.02.21
Travere Therapeutics Announces European Commission Has Granted Orphan Designation to Sparsentan for the Treatment of IgA Nephropathy
17.02.21
Travere Therapeutics Announces Completion of Public Offering of Common Stock and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
16.02.21
Travere Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
12.02.21
Travere Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
10.02.21
Travere Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
02.02.21
Travere Therapeutics Announces Achievement of Interim Proteinuria Endpoint in the Ongoing Phase 3 DUPLEX Study of Sparsentan in Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis