 

No. 5 Grant of restricted shares to the Executive Board and management team in Solar A/S

Solar’s Executive Board and management team will be granted a total of 13,037 restricted shares in 2021 at a total market value of DKK 5.9m.

In accordance with Solar's remuneration policy, the Board of Directors decided to grant restricted shares to the Executive Board and management team in 2021.

Restricted shares are granted for no consideration and provide the holder with a right and an obligation to receive B shares at a nominal value of DKK 100. The grant price is fixed at DKK 456.39 based on the average price on Nasdaq Copenhagen the first 10 business days after publication of Annual Report 2020. A total amount of 13,037 restricted shares will be granted with a total market value of DKK 5.9m.

The restricted shares vest three years after the time of granting, meaning that this grant of shares vests in 2024. At this point, the holder may exercise the restricted share granting.

Solar’s Executive Board and management team has as of today, and in accordance with the program a total of 26,970 outstanding restricted shares, as 3,443 shares from the award in 2018 now has been settled with the participants.

General information on Solar’s incentive scheme is available on our website: www.solar.eu/investor/policies.

Contacts
 Chairman of the Board of Directors Jens Borum

Tlf. +45 79 30 00 00

IR Director, Dennis Callesen - Tel. +45 29 92 18 11

Attachment




Wertpapier


