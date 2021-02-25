 

EH216 Completed Its First Trial Flights Over the Sea of Southern China to Explore New Scenarios for Coastal Urban Air Mobility

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EH216 Completed Its First Trial Flights Over the Sea of Southern China to Explore New Scenarios for Coastal Urban Air Mobility

Guangzhou, China, February 25, 2021 -- EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang” or the “Company”), the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (“AAV”) technology platform company, today announced that it recently successfully completed the first trial flights of EH216 over the sea of Southern China. The flights started from Hengqin New District and ended in Dong Ao Island in Zhuhai City.

Dong Ao Island, located in the south-central part of Wanshan Archipelago of Zhuhai City, is a popular tourist destination in the sea of Southern China. With superior geographical location and pleasant natural scenery, Dong Ao Island has the market potential for developing short-to-medium distance air travel related scenarios in coastal areas. The trial flights over the sea demonstrated again the capabilities of EHang's autonomous aerial technologies and air mobility solutions.

Compared with traditional sightseeing ferries and helicopters, the purely electric passenger-grade AAV uses point-to-point direct flight, which is safer, more efficient and carbon emission-free. It can unlock new perspectives for passengers to enjoy the scenery in the sky and provide a safer, more comfortable and more personal flight experiences. As aerial flight technologies continue to evolve, AAVs powered by clean energy have become a new trend of low-altitude tourism.

Moving forward, EHang will continue to develop a new way of island air tour and explore new application scenarios of AAV technologies. EHang also intends to promote a new use case model of "urban air mobility (UAM) + leisure tourism" in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area with the goal of building international tourism destinations. This will lay a solid foundation for the subsequent development of aerial sightseeing routes and operations.

Watch the video of the EH216 AAV first trial flights over the sea of Southern China:
https://youtu.be/Bg5F6Qi7t0g

About EHang
EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. Our mission is to make safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with AAV products and commercial solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. As the forerunner of cutting-edge AAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause EHang's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

To view the accompanying photos of the EH216 AAV conducting its first trial flights in Zhuhai in February 2021, please visit the following links:
