Envestnet Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Envestnet (NYSE: ENV), a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness, today reported financial results for its quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.
|
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Key Financial Metrics
December 31,
%
December 31,
%
(in millions except per share data)
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
GAAP:
Total revenues
$
263.8
$
239.9
10
%
$
998.2
$
900.1
11
%
Net income (loss)
$
7.7
$
3.4
126
%
$
(2.6
)
$
(17.2
)
(85
)%
Net income (loss) per diluted share attributable to Envestnet, Inc.
$
0.13
$
0.07
86
%
$
(0.06
)
$
(0.33
)
(82
)%
Non-GAAP:
Adjusted revenues(1)
$
263.9
$
242.5
9
%
$
998.9
$
909.4
10
%
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$
65.0
$
61.5
6
%
$
242.9
$
193.3
26
%
Adjusted net income(1)
$
38.3
$
37.1
3
%
$
141.5
$
113.4
25
%
Adjusted net income per diluted share(1)
$
0.69
$
0.69
0
%
$
2.57
$
2.15
20
%
“Fourth quarter results were strong, with revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share exceeding our expectations,” said Bill Crager, Chief Executive Officer.
“We enter 2021 with an expanded strategic purpose, and a bold investment plan to capture the sizable opportunity before us, as we work to make financial wellness a reality for everyone.” concluded Mr. Crager.
Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2020 Compared to the Fourth Quarter of 2019:
Total revenues increased 10% to $263.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 from $239.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Asset-based recurring revenues increased 14% from the prior year period, and represented 55% of total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 54% of total revenues for the same period in 2019. Subscription-based recurring revenues increased 6% from the prior year period, and represented 41% of total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 43% of total revenues for the same period in 2019. Professional services and other non-recurring revenues increased 3% from the prior year period.
Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 11% to $252.4 million from $226.9 million in the prior year period. Cost of revenues increased 14% to $83.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 from $73.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Compensation and benefits increased 1% to $98.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 from $98.0 million for the prior year period. Compensation and benefits were 37% of total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 41% in the prior year period. General and administration expenses increased 51% to $41.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 from $27.6 million for the prior year period. General and administration expenses were 16% of total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 12% in the prior year period.
Income from operations was $11.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to income from operations of $13.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income attributable to Envestnet, Inc. was $7.2 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $3.6 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.
Adjusted revenues(1) for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 9% to $263.9 million from $242.5 million for the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 6% to $65.0 million from $61.5 million for the prior year period. Adjusted Net Income(1) for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 3% to $38.3 million from $37.1 million for the prior year period. Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share(1) for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $0.69, consistent with the fourth quarter of 2019.
Financial Results for the Full Year of 2020 Compared to the Full Year of 2019:
Total revenues increased 11% to $998.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 from $900.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Asset-based recurring revenues increased 12% from the prior year period, and represented 54% of total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2020 consistent with the fourth quarter of 2019. Subscription-based revenues increased 13% from the prior year period, and represented 43% of total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to 42% of total revenues for the same period in 2019. Professional services and other non-recurring revenues decreased 17% from the prior year period.
Total operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020 increased 7% to $978.8 million from $916.2 million in the prior year period. Cost of revenues increased 10% to $305.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 from $278.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Compensation and benefits increased 4% to $399.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 from $383.6 million for the prior year period. Compensation and benefits were 40% of total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to 43% in the prior year period. General and administration expenses increased 5% to $160.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 from $152.6 million for the prior year period. General and administration expenses were 16% of total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to 17% in the prior year period.
Income from operations was $19.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to loss from operations of $16.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Net loss attributable to Envestnet, Inc. was $3.1 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to net loss of $16.8 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019.
Adjusted revenues(1) for the year ended December 31, 2020 increased 10% to $998.9 million from $909.4 million for the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the year ended December 31, 2020 increased 26% to $242.9 million from $193.3 million for the prior year period. Adjusted Net Income(1) increased 25% for the year ended December 31, 2020 to $141.5 million from $113.4 million for the prior year period. Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share(1) for the year ended December 31, 2020 increased 20% to $2.57 from $2.15 in the year ended December 31, 2019.
Outlook
Envestnet provided the following outlook for the first quarter ending March 31, 2021 and full year ending December 31, 2021. This outlook is based on the market value of assets on December 31, 2020. We caution that we cannot predict the market value of our assets on any future date. See “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.”
Highlights:
- Envestnet to surpass $1 billion in revenue for the first time, expecting to grow 10.5% to 12% compared to 2020.
- Accelerated investments in Financial Wellness ecosystem to drive higher long-term growth, resulting in expected Adjusted EBITDA to be slightly down from 2020.
- Adjusted earnings per share negatively impacted by $0.20 in 2021 due to early adoption of new convertible debt accounting standard.
|
In Millions Except Adjusted EPS
|
|
1Q 2021
|
|
FY 2021
|
GAAP:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset-based
|
|
$
|
158.5
|
|
|
-
|
|
$
|
159.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription-based
|
|
$
|
106.5
|
|
|
-
|
|
$
|
107.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total recurring revenues
|
|
$
|
265.0
|
|
|
-
|
|
$
|
267.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Professional services and other revenues
|
|
$
|
5.0
|
|
|
-
|
|
$
|
6.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
$
|
270.0
|
|
|
-
|
|
$
|
273.0
|
|
$
|
1,104.7
|
|
-
|
|
$
|
1,119.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset-based cost of revenues
|
|
$
|
85.0
|
|
|
-
|
|
$
|
85.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total cost of revenues
|
|
$
|
91.5
|
|
|
-
|
|
$
|
92.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
(a)
|
|
|
-
|
|
(a)
|
|
(a)
|
|
-
|
|
(a)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
65.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
65.9
|
|
|
Net Income per diluted share
|
|
(a)
|
|
|
-
|
|
(a)
|
|
(a)
|
|
-
|
|
(a)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted revenues(1):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset-based
|
|
$
|
158.5
|
|
|
-
|
|
$
|
159.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription-based
|
|
$
|
106.5
|
|
|
-
|
|
$
|
107.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total recurring revenues
|
|
$
|
265.0
|
|
|
-
|
|
$
|
267.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Professional services and other revenues
|
|
$
|
5.0
|
|
|
-
|
|
$
|
6.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
$
|
270.0
|
|
|
-
|
|
$
|
273.0
|
|
$
|
1,105.0
|
|
-
|
|
$
|
1,120.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|
|
$
|
63.0
|
|
|
-
|
|
$
|
65.0
|
|
$
|
225.0
|
|
-
|
|
$
|
235.0
|
Adjusted net income per diluted share(1)
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.61
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.95
|
|
-
|
|
$
|
2.08
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) The Company does not forecast net income and net income per diluted share due to the unpredictable nature of various items adjusted for non-GAAP disclosure purposes, including the periodic GAAP income tax provision.
Conference Call
Envestnet will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2020 financial results today at 5:00 p.m. ET. The live webcast and accompanying presentation can be accessed from Envestnet’s investor relations website at http://ir.envestnet.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available on the investor relations website following the call.
(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measures
“Adjusted revenues” excludes the effect of purchase accounting on the fair value of acquired deferred revenue. Under GAAP, we record at fair value the acquired deferred revenue for contracts in effect at the time the entities were acquired. Consequently, revenue related to acquired entities for periods subsequent to the acquisition does not reflect the full amount of revenue that would have been recorded by these entities had they remained stand‑alone entities. Adjusted revenues has limitations as a financial measure, should be considered as supplemental in nature and are not meant as a substitute for revenues prepared in accordance with GAAP.
“Adjusted EBITDA” represents net income (loss) before deferred revenue fair value adjustment, interest income, interest expense, accretion on contingent consideration and purchase liability, income tax provision (benefit), depreciation and amortization, non‑cash compensation expense, restructuring charges and transaction costs, severance, fair market value adjustment on contingent consideration liability, litigation and regulatory related expenses, foreign currency, non-income tax expense adjustment, non-recurring gains, loss allocation from equity method investments and (income) loss attributable to non‑controlling interest.
“Adjusted net income” represents net income before deferred revenue fair value adjustment, accretion on contingent consideration and purchase liability, non‑cash interest expense, non‑cash compensation expense, restructuring charges and transaction costs, severance, fair market value adjustment on contingent consideration liability, amortization of acquired intangibles, litigation and regulatory related expenses, foreign currency, non-income tax expense adjustment, non-recurring gains, loss allocation from equity method investments and (income) loss attributable to non‑controlling interest. Reconciling items are presented gross of tax, and a normalized tax rate is applied to the total of all reconciling items to arrive at adjusted net income. The normalized tax rate is based solely on the estimated blended statutory income tax rates in the jurisdictions in which we operate. We monitor the normalized tax rate based on events or trends that could materially impact the rate, including tax legislation changes and changes in the geographic mix of our operations.
“Adjusted net income per share” represents adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders divided by the diluted number of weighted‑average shares outstanding.
See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures on pages 11-17 of this press release. Reconciliations are not provided for guidance on such measures as the Company is unable to predict the amounts to be adjusted, such as the GAAP tax provision. The Company’s Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be viewed as a substitute for revenues, net income (loss) or net income (loss) per share determined in accordance with GAAP.
|
Envestnet, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
384,565
|
|
|
|
$
|
82,505
|
|
|
Fees receivable, net
|
|
80,064
|
|
|
|
67,815
|
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
40,570
|
|
|
|
32,183
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
505,199
|
|
|
|
182,503
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
47,969
|
|
|
|
53,756
|
|
|
Internally developed software, net
|
|
96,501
|
|
|
|
60,263
|
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
435,041
|
|
|
|
505,589
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
906,773
|
|
|
|
879,850
|
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|
|
105,249
|
|
|
|
82,796
|
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
47,558
|
|
|
|
37,127
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
2,144,290
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,801,884
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
$
|
158,548
|
|
|
|
$
|
137,944
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
18,003
|
|
|
|
17,277
|
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
13,649
|
|
|
|
13,816
|
|
|
Contingent consideration
|
|
11,251
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
34,918
|
|
|
|
34,753
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
236,369
|
|
|
|
203,790
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Convertible Notes
|
|
756,503
|
|
|
|
305,513
|
|
|
Revolving credit facility
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
260,000
|
|
|
Contingent consideration
|
|
1,308
|
|
|
|
9,045
|
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
1,813
|
|
|
|
5,754
|
|
|
Non-current operating lease liabilities
|
|
112,182
|
|
|
|
88,365
|
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities, net
|
|
34,740
|
|
|
|
29,481
|
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
25,557
|
|
|
|
32,360
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
1,168,472
|
|
|
|
934,308
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
976,337
|
|
|
|
869,094
|
|
|
Non-controlling interest
|
|
(519
|
)
|
|
|
(1,518
|
)
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
$
|
2,144,290
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,801,884
|
|
|
Envestnet, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share information)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset-based
|
|
$
|
146,146
|
|
|
|
$
|
128,717
|
|
|
|
$
|
540,947
|
|
|
|
$
|
484,312
|
|
|
Subscription-based
|
|
109,080
|
|
|
|
102,885
|
|
|
|
426,507
|
|
|
|
378,813
|
|
|
Total recurring revenues
|
|
255,226
|
|
|
|
231,602
|
|
|
|
967,454
|
|
|
|
863,125
|
|
|
Professional services and other revenues
|
|
8,593
|
|
|
|
8,334
|
|
|
|
30,776
|
|
|
|
37,002
|
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
263,819
|
|
|
|
239,936
|
|
|
|
998,230
|
|
|
|
900,127
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
83,602
|
|
|
|
73,216
|
|
|
|
305,929
|
|
|
|
278,811
|
|
|
Compensation and benefits
|
|
98,547
|
|
|
|
97,964
|
|
|
|
398,970
|
|
|
|
383,554
|
|
|
General and administration
|
|
41,692
|
|
|
|
27,603
|
|
|
|
160,229
|
|
|
|
152,564
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
28,584
|
|
|
|
28,104
|
|
|
|
113,661
|
|
|
|
101,271
|
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
252,425
|
|
|
|
226,887
|
|
|
|
978,789
|
|
|
|
916,200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
|
11,394
|
|
|
|
13,049
|
|
|
|
19,441
|
|
|
|
(16,073
|
)
|
|
Other expense, net
|
|
(8,940
|
)
|
|
|
(8,934
|
)
|
|
|
(27,486
|
)
|
|
|
(32,022
|
)
|
|
Income (loss) before income tax provision (benefit)
|
|
2,454
|
|
|
|
4,115
|
|
|
|
(8,045
|
)
|
|
|
(48,095
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
|
(5,240
|
)
|
|
|
698
|
|
|
|
(5,401
|
)
|
|
|
(30,893
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
7,694
|
|
|
|
3,417
|
|
|
|
(2,644
|
)
|
|
|
(17,202
|
)
|
|
Add: Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|
|
(454
|
)
|
|
|
173
|
|
|
|
(466
|
)
|
|
|
420
|
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Envestnet, Inc.
|
|
$
|
7,240
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,590
|
|
|
|
$
|
(3,110
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(16,782
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) per share attributable to Envestnet, Inc.:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.13
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.07
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.06
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.33
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.13
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.07
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.06
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.33
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
53,960,769
|
|
|
|
52,574,128
|
|
|
|
53,589,232
|
|
|
|
50,937,919
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
55,733,419
|
|
|
|
54,034,972
|
|
|
|
53,589,232
|
|
|
|
50,937,919
|
|
|
Envestnet, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(2,644
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(17,202
|
)
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
113,661
|
|
|
|
101,271
|
|
|
Deferred rent and lease incentive amortization
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Provision for doubtful accounts
|
|
2,817
|
|
|
|
2,855
|
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
(1,884
|
)
|
|
|
(39,630
|
)
|
|
Release of uncertain tax positions
|
|
(7,101
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Non-cash compensation expense
|
|
59,637
|
|
|
|
60,444
|
|
|
Non-cash interest expense
|
|
18,515
|
|
|
|
19,246
|
|
|
Accretion on contingent consideration and purchase liability
|
|
1,688
|
|
|
|
1,772
|
|
|
Payments of contingent consideration
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(578
|
)
|
|
Fair market value adjustment to contingent consideration liability
|
|
(3,105
|
)
|
|
|
(8,126
|
)
|
|
Gain on acquisition of equity method investment
|
|
(4,230
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Loss allocation from equity method investments
|
|
5,399
|
|
|
|
2,361
|
|
|
Gain on life insurance proceeds
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(5,000
|
)
|
|
Impairment of right of use assets
|
|
2,661
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Other
|
|
(729
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
|
|
|
|
|
Fees receivable, net
|
|
(15,055
|
)
|
|
|
1,139
|
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
(9,666
|
)
|
|
|
(6,440
|
)
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
(1,963
|
)
|
|
|
(5,234
|
)
|
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
22,109
|
|
|
|
(811
|
)
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
(187
|
)
|
|
|
(2,863
|
)
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
(4,125
|
)
|
|
|
727
|
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
(5,962
|
)
|
|
|
4,795
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
169,836
|
|
|
|
108,726
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
(12,088
|
)
|
|
|
(19,847
|
)
|
|
Capitalization of internally developed software
|
|
(54,908
|
)
|
|
|
(34,096
|
)
|
|
Investments in private companies
|
|
(15,640
|
)
|
|
|
(5,250
|
)
|
|
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
|
|
(20,257
|
)
|
|
|
(320,915
|
)
|
|
Proceeds from life insurance policy
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
5,000
|
|
|
Other
|
|
2,897
|
|
|
|
(600
|
)
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(99,996
|
)
|
|
|
(375,708
|
)
|
|
Envestnet, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (continued)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of Convertible Notes due 2025
|
|
517,500
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Convertible Notes due 2025 issuance costs
|
|
(14,540
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Payment of Convertible Notes due 2019
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(184,751
|
)
|
|
Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility
|
|
45,000
|
|
|
|
345,000
|
|
|
Payments on revolving credit facility
|
|
(305,000
|
)
|
|
|
(85,000
|
)
|
|
Revolving credit facility issuance costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(2,103
|
)
|
|
Capital contribution - non-controlling interest
|
|
606
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Payments of deferred consideration on prior acquisitions
|
|
(1,879
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Payments of contingent consideration
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(171
|
)
|
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
|
10,760
|
|
|
|
10,592
|
|
|
Taxes paid in lieu of shares issued for stock-based compensation
|
|
(19,501
|
)
|
|
|
(23,107
|
)
|
|
Issuance of restricted stock units
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
232,950
|
|
|
|
60,465
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
|
|
(831
|
)
|
|
|
(399
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
|
|
301,959
|
|
|
|
(206,916
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|
|
82,755
|
|
|
|
289,671
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD
|
|
$
|
384,714
|
|
|
|
$
|
82,755
|
|
The following table reconciles cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from the consolidated balance sheets to amounts reported in the consolidated statements of cash flows:
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
384,565
|
|
|
$
|
82,505
|
|
Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
—
|
|
|
82
|
|
Restricted cash included in other non-current assets
|
|
149
|
|
|
168
|
|
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
$
|
384,714
|
|
|
$
|
82,755
|
|
Envestnet, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
$
|
263,819
|
|
|
|
$
|
239,936
|
|
|
|
$
|
998,230
|
|
|
|
$
|
900,127
|
|
|
Deferred revenue fair value adjustment (a)
|
|
85
|
|
|
|
2,601
|
|
|
|
692
|
|
|
|
9,271
|
|
|
Adjusted revenues
|
|
$
|
263,904
|
|
|
|
$
|
242,537
|
|
|
|
$
|
998,922
|
|
|
|
$
|
909,398
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
7,694
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,417
|
|
|
|
$
|
(2,644
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(17,202
|
)
|
|
Add (deduct):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred revenue fair value adjustment (a)
|
|
85
|
|
|
|
2,601
|
|
|
|
692
|
|
|
|
9,271
|
|
|
Interest income (b)
|
|
(262
|
)
|
|
|
(488
|
)
|
|
|
(1,112
|
)
|
|
|
(3,347
|
)
|
|
Interest expense (b)
|
|
9,597
|
|
|
|
8,175
|
|
|
|
31,504
|
|
|
|
32,520
|
|
|
Accretion on contingent consideration and purchase
liability (c)
|
|
380
|
|
|
|
532
|
|
|
|
1,688
|
|
|
|
1,772
|
|
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
|
(5,240
|
)
|
|
|
698
|
|
|
|
(5,401
|
)
|
|
|
(30,893
|
)
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
28,584
|
|
|
|
28,104
|
|
|
|
113,661
|
|
|
|
101,271
|
|
|
Non-cash compensation expense (d)
|
|
13,916
|
|
|
|
17,203
|
|
|
|
57,113
|
|
|
|
60,444
|
|
|
Restructuring charges and transaction costs (e)
|
|
4,922
|
|
|
|
1,833
|
|
|
|
19,383
|
|
|
|
26,558
|
|
|
Severance (f)
|
|
6,544
|
|
|
|
7,220
|
|
|
|
25,110
|
|
|
|
15,367
|
|
|
Fair market value adjustment on contingent consideration liability (c)
|
|
(1,049
|
)
|
|
|
(8,126
|
)
|
|
|
(3,105
|
)
|
|
|
(8,126
|
)
|
|
Non-recurring litigation and regulatory related expenses (c)
|
|
1,796
|
|
|
|
814
|
|
|
|
7,825
|
|
|
|
2,879
|
|
|
Foreign currency (b)
|
|
184
|
|
|
|
(280
|
)
|
|
|
116
|
|
|
|
(72
|
)
|
|
Non-income tax expense adjustment (c)
|
|
(920
|
)
|
|
|
(1,106
|
)
|
|
|
421
|
|
|
|
374
|
|
|
Non-recurring gains (b)
|
|
(1,647
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(5,877
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Loss allocation from equity method investments (b)
|
|
1,119
|
|
|
|
854
|
|
|
|
5,399
|
|
|
|
2,361
|
|
|
(Income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|
|
(727
|
)
|
|
|
79
|
|
|
|
(1,830
|
)
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
64,976
|
|
|
|
$
|
61,530
|
|
|
|
$
|
242,943
|
|
|
|
$
|
193,287
|
|
(a) For the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, $85 and $2,599, respectively, were included within subscription-based revenues in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. For the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, $690 and $9,263, respectively, were included within subscription-based revenues in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. The remaining amounts for all periods were included within professional services and other revenues in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.
(b) Included within other expense, net in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.
(c) Included within general and administration expenses in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.
(d) For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the entire amount was included in compensation and benefits in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. For the year ended December 31, 2020, $59,637 was included in compensation and benefits and a fair value adjustment of $(2,524) was included in other expense, net in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, the entire amount was included in compensation and benefits in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.
(e) For the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, $4,121 and $(1,334), respectively, were included within general and administration expenses in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. For the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, $833 and $689, respectively, were included within compensation and benefits in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. For the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, $15,606 and $14,415, respectively, were included within general and administration expenses in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. For the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, $3,597 and $11,343, respectively, were included within compensation and benefits in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. The remaining amounts for the 2020 periods were included within other expense, net in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.
(f) Included within compensation and benefits in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.
|
Envestnet, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
(in thousands, except share and per share information)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
7,694
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,417
|
|
|
|
$
|
(2,644
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(17,202
|
)
|
|
Income tax provision (benefit) (a)
|
|
(5,240
|
)
|
|
|
698
|
|
|
|
(5,401
|
)
|
|
|
(30,893
|
)
|
|
Loss before income tax provision (benefit)
|
|
2,454
|
|
|
|
4,115
|
|
|
|
(8,045
|
)
|
|
|
(48,095
|
)
|
|
Add (deduct):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred revenue fair value adjustment (b)
|
|
85
|
|
|
|
2,601
|
|
|
|
692
|
|
|
|
9,271
|
|
|
Accretion on contingent consideration and purchase
liability (d)
|
|
380
|
|
|
|
532
|
|
|
|
1,688
|
|
|
|
1,772
|
|
|
Non-cash interest expense (c)
|
|
6,798
|
|
|
|
4,475
|
|
|
|
17,480
|
|
|
|
18,743
|
|
|
Non-cash compensation expense (f)
|
|
13,916
|
|
|
|
17,203
|
|
|
|
57,113
|
|
|
|
60,444
|
|
|
Restructuring charges and transaction costs (e)
|
|
4,922
|
|
|
|
1,833
|
|
|
|
19,383
|
|
|
|
26,558
|
|
|
Severance (g)
|
|
6,544
|
|
|
|
7,220
|
|
|
|
25,110
|
|
|
|
15,367
|
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangibles and fair value adjustment to property and equipment, net (h)
|
|
17,545
|
|
|
|
19,629
|
|
|
|
73,559
|
|
|
|
70,677
|
|
|
Fair market value adjustment on contingent consideration liability (d)
|
|
(1,049
|
)
|
|
|
(8,126
|
)
|
|
|
(3,105
|
)
|
|
|
(8,126
|
)
|
|
Non-recurring litigation and regulatory related expenses (d)
|
|
1,796
|
|
|
|
814
|
|
|
|
7,825
|
|
|
|
2,879
|
|
|
Foreign currency (c)
|
|
184
|
|
|
|
(280
|
)
|
|
|
116
|
|
|
|
(72
|
)
|
|
Non-income tax expense adjustment (d)
|
|
(920
|
)
|
|
|
(1,106
|
)
|
|
|
421
|
|
|
|
374
|
|
|
Non-recurring gains (c)
|
|
(1,647
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(5,877
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Loss allocation from equity method investments (c)
|
|
1,119
|
|
|
|
854
|
|
|
|
5,399
|
|
|
|
2,361
|
|
|
(Income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|
|
(727
|
)
|
|
|
79
|
|
|
|
(1,830
|
)
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
Adjusted net income before income tax effect
|
|
51,400
|
|
|
|
49,843
|
|
|
|
189,929
|
|
|
|
152,263
|
|
|
Income tax effect (i)
|
|
(13,107
|
)
|
|
|
(12,710
|
)
|
|
|
(48,432
|
)
|
|
|
(38,827
|
)
|
|
Adjusted net income
|
|
$
|
38,293
|
|
|
|
$
|
37,133
|
|
|
|
$
|
141,497
|
|
|
|
$
|
113,436
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic number of weighted-average shares outstanding
|
|
53,960,769
|
|
|
|
52,574,128
|
|
|
|
53,589,232
|
|
|
|
50,937,919
|
|
|
Effect of dilutive shares:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Options to purchase common stock
|
|
290,366
|
|
|
|
784,361
|
|
|
|
416,593
|
|
|
|
1,015,164
|
|
|
Unvested restricted stock units
|
|
622,702
|
|
|
|
591,657
|
|
|
|
592,033
|
|
|
|
691,740
|
|
|
Convertible Notes
|
|
769,593
|
|
|
|
84,826
|
|
|
|
414,398
|
|
|
|
33,388
|
|
|
Warrants
|
|
89,989
|
|
|
|
951
|
|
|
|
58,459
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Diluted number of weighted-average shares outstanding
|
|
55,733,419
|
|
|
|
54,035,923
|
|
|
|
55,070,715
|
|
|
|
52,678,211
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net income per share - diluted
|
|
$
|
0.69
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.69
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.57
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.15
|
|
(a) For the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, the effective tax rate computed in accordance with GAAP equaled (213.5)% and 17.0%, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, the effective tax rate computed in accordance with GAAP equaled 67.1% and 64.2%, respectively.
(b) For the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, $85 and $2,599, respectively, were included within subscription-based revenues, in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. For the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, $690 and $9,263, respectively, were included within subscription-based revenues in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. The remaining amounts for all periods were included within professional services and other revenues in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.
(c) Included within other expense, net in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.
(d) Included within general and administration expenses in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.
(e) For the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, $4,121 and $345, respectively, were included within general and administration expenses in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. For the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, $833 and $689, respectively, were included within compensation and benefits in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. For the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, $15,606 and $14,416, respectively, were included within general and administration expenses in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. For the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, $3,597 and $11,343, respectively, were included within compensation and benefits in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. The remaining amounts for the 2020 periods were included within other expense, net in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.
(f) For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the entire amount was included in compensation and benefits in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. For the year ended December 31, 2020, $59,637 included in compensation and benefits and a fair value adjustment of $(2,524) was included in other expense, net, in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, the entire amount was included in compensation and benefits in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.
(g) Included within compensation and benefits in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.
(h) Included within depreciation and amortization in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.
(i) An estimated normalized effective tax rate of 25.5% have been used to compute adjusted net income for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019.
|
Envestnet, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Segment Information
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
|
|
|
Envestnet
|
|
Envestnet Data
|
|
Nonsegment
|
|
Total
|
Revenues
|
|
$
|
215,691
|
|
|
|
$
|
48,128
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
$
|
263,819
|
|
|
Deferred revenue fair value adjustment (a)
|
|
85
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
85
|
|
|
Adjusted revenues
|
|
$
|
215,776
|
|
|
|
$
|
48,128
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
$
|
263,904
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset-based
|
|
$
|
146,146
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
$
|
146,146
|
|
|
Subscription-based
|
|
64,294
|
|
|
|
44,786
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
109,080
|
|
|
Total recurring revenues
|
|
210,440
|
|
|
|
44,786
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
255,226
|
|
|
Professional services and other revenues
|
|
5,251
|
|
|
|
3,342
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
8,593
|
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
215,691
|
|
|
|
48,128
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
263,819
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset-based
|
|
76,969
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
76,969
|
|
|
Subscription-based
|
|
1,162
|
|
|
|
5,398
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
6,560
|
|
|
Professional services and other
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
73
|
|
|
Total cost of revenues
|
|
78,159
|
|
|
|
5,443
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
83,602
|
|
|
Compensation and benefits
|
|
62,792
|
|
|
|
27,981
|
|
|
|
7,774
|
|
|
|
98,547
|
|
|
General and administration
|
|
23,322
|
|
|
|
10,106
|
|
|
|
8,264
|
|
|
|
41,692
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
20,807
|
|
|
|
7,777
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
28,584
|
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
$
|
185,080
|
|
|
|
$
|
51,307
|
|
|
|
$
|
16,038
|
|
|
|
$
|
252,425
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
|
$
|
30,611
|
|
|
|
$
|
(3,179
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(16,038
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
11,394
|
|
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred revenue fair value adjustment (a)
|
|
85
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
85
|
|
|
Accretion on contingent consideration and purchase liability (b)
|
|
343
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
380
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
20,807
|
|
|
|
7,777
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
28,584
|
|
|
Non-cash compensation expense (c)
|
|
8,360
|
|
|
|
3,267
|
|
|
|
2,289
|
|
|
|
13,916
|
|
|
Restructuring charges and transaction costs (d)
|
|
1,014
|
|
|
|
1,815
|
|
|
|
2,093
|
|
|
|
4,922
|
|
|
Non-income tax expense adjustment (b)
|
|
(1,018
|
)
|
|
|
98
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(920
|
)
|
|
Severance (c)
|
|
4,024
|
|
|
|
2,041
|
|
|
|
479
|
|
|
|
6,544
|
|
|
Fair market value adjustment on contingent consideration liability (b)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,049
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,049
|
)
|
|
Non-recurring litigation and regulatory related expenses (b)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,796
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,796
|
|
|
Income attributable to non-controlling interest
|
|
(727
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(727
|
)
|
|
Other
|
|
46
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
51
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
63,545
|
|
|
|
$
|
12,608
|
|
|
|
$
|
(11,177
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
64,976
|
|
(a) Included within subscription-based revenues in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.
(b) Included within general and administration expenses in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.
(c) Included within compensation and benefits in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.
(d) $4,121 included within general and administration expenses, $833 included within compensation and benefits and $(32) included within other expense, net in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.
|
Envestnet, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Segment Information (continued)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
|
|
|
Envestnet
|
|
Envestnet Data
|
|
Nonsegment
|
|
Total
|
Revenues
|
|
$
|
191,639
|
|
|
$
|
48,297
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
239,936
|
|
Deferred revenue fair value adjustment (a)
|
|
2,601
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
2,601
|
|
Adjusted revenues
|
|
$
|
194,240
|
|
|
$
|
48,297
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
242,537
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset-based
|
|
$
|
128,717
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
128,717
|
|
Subscription-based
|
|
59,149
|
|
|
43,736
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
102,885
|
|
Total recurring revenues
|
|
187,866
|
|
|
43,736
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
231,602
|
|
Professional services and other revenues
|
|
3,773
|
|
|
4,561
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
8,334
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
191,639
|
|
|
48,297
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
239,936
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset-based
|
|
65,439
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
65,439
|
|
Subscription-based
|
|
1,361
|
|
|
5,891
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
7,252
|
|
Professional services and other
|
|
451
|
|
|
74
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
525
|
|
Total cost of revenues
|
|
67,251
|
|
|
5,965
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
73,216
|
|
Compensation and benefits
|
|
61,960
|
|
|
26,149
|
|
|
9,855
|
|
|
97,964
|
|
General and administration
|
|
21,995
|
|
|
9,030
|
|
|
(3,422)
|
|
|
27,603
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
19,689
|
|
|
8,415
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
28,104
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
$
|
170,895
|
|
|
$
|
49,559
|
|
|
$
|
6,433
|
|
|
$
|
226,887
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
|
$
|
20,744
|
|
|
$
|
(1,262)
|
|
|
$
|
(6,433)
|
|
|
$
|
13,049
|
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred revenue fair value adjustment (a)
|
|
2,601
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
2,601
|
|
Accretion on contingent consideration and purchase liability (b)
|
|
532
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
532
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
19,689
|
|
|
8,415
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
28,104
|
|
Non-cash compensation expense (c)
|
|
10,382
|
|
|
3,164
|
|
|
3,657
|
|
|
17,203
|
|
Restructuring charges and transaction costs (d)
|
|
702
|
|
|
(758)
|
|
|
1,090
|
|
|
1,034
|
|
Non-income tax expense adjustment (b)
|
|
(907)
|
|
|
(199)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,106)
|
|
Severance (c)
|
|
4,071
|
|
|
1,498
|
|
|
1,651
|
|
|
7,220
|
|
Fair market value adjustment on contingent consideration liability (b)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(8,126)
|
|
|
(8,126)
|
|
Non-recurring litigation and regulatory related expenses (b)
|
|
—
|
|
|
814
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
814
|
|
Loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|
|
79
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
79
|
|
Other
|
|
128
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
126
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
58,021
|
|
|
$
|
11,672
|
|
|
$
|
(8,163)
|
|
|
$
|
61,530
|
(a) $2,599 included within subscription-based revenues and $2 included within professional services and other revenues in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.
(b) Included within general and administration expenses in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.
(c) Included within compensation and benefits in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.
(d) $345 included within general and administration expenses and $689 included within compensation and benefits in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.
|
Envestnet, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Segment Information (continued)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Year Ended December 31, 2020
|
|
|
Envestnet
|
|
Envestnet Data
|
|
Nonsegment
|
|
Total
|
Revenues
|
|
$
|
806,090
|
|
|
$
|
192,140
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
998,230
|
|
Deferred revenue fair value adjustment (a)
|
|
692
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
692
|
|
Adjusted revenues
|
|
$
|
806,782
|
|
|
$
|
192,140
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
998,922
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset-based
|
|
$
|
540,947
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
540,947
|
|
Subscription-based
|
|
248,810
|
|
|
177,697
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
426,507
|
|
Total recurring revenues
|
|
789,757
|
|
|
177,697
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
967,454
|
|
Professional services and other revenues
|
|
16,333
|
|
|
14,443
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
30,776
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
806,090
|
|
|
192,140
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
998,230
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset-based
|
|
278,569
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
278,569
|
|
Subscription-based
|
|
4,853
|
|
|
22,081
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
26,934
|
|
Professional services and other
|
|
75
|
|
|
351
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
426
|
|
Total cost of revenues
|
|
283,497
|
|
|
22,432
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
305,929
|
|
Compensation and benefits
|
|
257,698
|
|
|
110,436
|
|
|
30,836
|
|
|
398,970
|
|
General and administration
|
|
92,680
|
|
|
36,268
|
|
|
31,281
|
|
|
160,229
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
80,714
|
|
|
32,947
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
113,661
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
$
|
714,589
|
|
|
$
|
202,083
|
|
|
$
|
62,117
|
|
|
$
|
978,789
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
|
$
|
91,501
|
|
|
$
|
(9,943)
|
|
|
$
|
(62,117)
|
|
|
$
|
19,441
|
|
Add (deduct):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred revenue fair value adjustment (a)
|
|
692
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
692
|
|
Accretion on contingent consideration and purchase liability (b)
|
|
1,430
|
|
|
258
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,688
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
80,714
|
|
|
32,947
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
113,661
|
|
Non-cash compensation expense (c)
|
|
35,797
|
|
|
14,932
|
|
|
8,908
|
|
|
59,637
|
|
Restructuring charges and transaction costs (d)
|
|
6,878
|
|
|
2,304
|
|
|
10,201
|
|
|
19,383
|
|
Non-income tax expense adjustment (b)
|
|
514
|
|
|
(93)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
421
|
|
Severance (c)
|
|
18,617
|
|
|
4,628
|
|
|
1,865
|
|
|
25,110
|
|
Fair market value adjustment on contingent consideration liability (b)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(3,105)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(3,105)
|
|
Non-recurring litigation and regulatory related expenses (b)
|
|
—
|
|
|
7,825
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
7,825
|
|
Loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|
|
(1,830)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,830)
|
|
Other
|
|
15
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
20
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
234,328
|
|
|
$
|
49,758
|
|
|
$
|
(41,143)
|
|
|
$
|
242,943
|
(a) consolidated statements of operations.
(b) Included within general and administration expenses in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.
(c) Included within compensation and benefits in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.
(d) $15,606 included within general and administration expenses, $3,597 included within compensation and benefits and $180 included within other expense, net in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.
|
Envestnet, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Segment Information (continued)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Year Ended December 31, 2019
|
|
|
Envestnet
|
|
Envestnet Data
|
|
Nonsegment
|
|
Total
|
Revenues
|
|
$
|
709,458
|
|
|
$
|
190,669
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
900,127
|
|
Deferred revenue fair value adjustment (a)
|
|
9,271
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
9,271
|
|
Adjusted revenues
|
|
$
|
718,729
|
|
|
$
|
190,669
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
909,398
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset-based
|
|
$
|
484,312
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
484,312
|
|
Subscription-based
|
|
207,606
|
|
|
171,207
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
378,813
|
|
Total recurring revenues
|
|
691,918
|
|
|
171,207
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
863,125
|
|
Professional services and other revenues
|
|
17,540
|
|
|
19,462
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
37,002
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
709,458
|
|
|
190,669
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
900,127
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset-based
|
|
243,913
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
243,913
|
|
Subscription-based
|
|
5,732
|
|
|
23,172
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
28,904
|
|
Professional services and other
|
|
5,463
|
|
|
531
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
5,994
|
|
Total cost of revenues
|
|
255,108
|
|
|
23,703
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
278,811
|
|
Compensation and benefits
|
|
227,570
|
|
|
118,062
|
|
|
37,922
|
|
|
383,554
|
|
General and administration
|
|
93,321
|
|
|
38,641
|
|
|
20,602
|
|
|
152,564
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
65,746
|
|
|
35,525
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
101,271
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
$
|
641,745
|
|
|
$
|
215,931
|
|
|
$
|
58,524
|
|
|
$
|
916,200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
|
$
|
67,713
|
|
|
$
|
(25,262)
|
|
|
$
|
(58,524)
|
|
|
$
|
(16,073)
|
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred revenue fair value adjustment (a)
|
|
9,271
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
9,271
|
|
Accretion on contingent consideration and purchase liability (b)
|
|
1,772
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,772
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
65,746
|
|
|
35,525
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
101,271
|
|
Non-cash compensation expense (c)
|
|
33,968
|
|
|
14,963
|
|
|
11,513
|
|
|
60,444
|
|
Restructuring charges and transaction costs (d)
|
|
2,491
|
|
|
635
|
|
|
22,633
|
|
|
25,759
|
|
Non-income tax expense adjustment (b)
|
|
500
|
|
|
(126)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
374
|
|
Severance (c)
|
|
6,315
|
|
|
7,212
|
|
|
1,840
|
|
|
15,367
|
|
Fair market value adjustment on contingent consideration liability (b)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(8,126)
|
|
|
(8,126)
|
|
Non-recurring litigation and regulatory related expenses (b)
|
|
—
|
|
|
2,879
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
2,879
|
|
Loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|
|
110
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
110
|
|
Other
|
|
239
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
239
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
188,125
|
|
|
$
|
35,826
|
|
|
$
|
(30,664)
|
|
|
$
|
193,287
|
(a) $9,263 included within subscription-based revenues and $8 included within professional services and other revenues in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.
(b) Included within general and administration expenses in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.
(c) Included within compensation and benefits in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.
(d) $14,416 included within general and administration expenses and $11,343 included within compensation and benefits in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.
|
Envestnet, Inc.
Historical Assets, Accounts and Advisors
(in millions, except accounts and advisors)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
|
(in millions except accounts and advisors data)
|
Platform Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets under Management ("AUM")
|
|
$
|
207,083
|
|
|
$
|
185,065
|
|
|
$
|
215,994
|
|
|
$
|
228,905
|
|
|
$
|
263,043
|
|
Assets under Administration ("AUA")
|
|
343,505
|
|
|
312,472
|
|
|
344,957
|
|
|
375,860
|
|
|
405,365
|
|
Total AUM/A
|
|
550,588
|
|
|
497,537
|
|
|
560,951
|
|
|
604,765
|
|
|
668,408
|
|
Subscription
|
|
3,205,281
|
|
|
2,875,394
|
|
|
3,247,400
|
|
|
3,498,353
|
|
|
3,892,814
|
|
Total Platform Assets
|
|
$
|
3,755,869
|
|
|
$
|
3,372,931
|
|
|
$
|
3,808,351
|
|
|
$
|
4,103,118
|
|
|
$
|
4,561,222
|
|
Platform Accounts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AUM
|
|
935,039
|
|
|
970,896
|
|
|
1,007,386
|
|
|
1,018,817
|
|
|
1,073,122
|
|
AUA
|
|
1,193,882
|
|
|
1,254,856
|
|
|
1,252,247
|
|
|
1,318,730
|
|
|
1,276,975
|
|
Total AUM/A
|
|
2,128,921
|
|
|
2,225,752
|
|
|
2,259,633
|
|
|
2,337,547
|
|
|
2,350,097
|
|
Subscription
|
|
9,793,175
|
|
|
10,090,172
|
|
|
10,003,156
|
|
|
10,639,399
|
|
|
11,079,048
|
|
Total Platform Accounts
|
|
11,922,096
|
|
|
12,315,924
|
|
|
12,262,789
|
|
|
12,976,946
|
|
|
13,429,145
|
|
Advisors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AUM/A
|
|
40,563
|
|
|
40,971
|
|
|
41,206
|
|
|
41,450
|
|
|
41,206
|
|
Subscription
|
|
61,180
|
|
|
62,077
|
|
|
62,404
|
|
|
63,862
|
|
|
65,104
|
|
Total Advisors
|
|
101,743
|
|
|
103,048
|
|
|
103,610
|
|
|
105,312
|
|
|
106,310
|
The following table summarizes the changes in AUM and AUA for the three months ended December 31, 2020:
|
|
|
As of
|
|
Gross
|
|
|
|
Net
|
|
Market
|
|
Reclass to
|
|
As of
|
|
|
9/30/2020
|
|
Sales
|
|
Redemptions
|
|
Flows
|
|
Impact
|
|
Subscription
|
|
12/31/2020
|
|
|
(in millions except account data)
|
|
|
|
AUM
|
|
$
|
228,905
|
|
|
$
|
23,762
|
|
|
$
|
(11,847
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
11,915
|
|
|
$
|
22,223
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
$
|
263,043
|
|
AUA
|
|
375,860
|
|
|
26,735
|
|
|
(22,808
|
)
|
|
|
3,927
|
|
|
34,635
|
|
|
(9,057
|
)
|
|
|
405,365
|
|
Total AUM/A
|
|
$
|
604,765
|
|
|
$
|
50,497
|
|
|
$
|
(34,655
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
15,842
|
|
|
$
|
56,858
|
|
|
$
|
(9,057
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
668,408
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fee-Based Accounts
|
|
2,337,547
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
49,395
|
|
|
|
|
(36,845
|
)
|
|
|
2,350,097
|
The above AUM/A gross sales figures include $8.5 billion in new client conversions. We onboarded an additional $36.6 billion in subscription conversions during the fourth quarter, bringing total conversions for the quarter to $45.1 billion.
The following table summarizes the changes in AUM and AUA for the year ended December 31, 2020:
|
|
|
As of
|
|
Gross
|
|
|
|
Net
|
|
Market
|
|
Reclass to
|
|
As of
|
|
|
12/31/2019
|
|
Sales
|
|
Redemptions
|
|
Flows
|
|
Impact
|
|
Subscription
|
|
12/31/2020
|
|
|
(in millions, except account data)
|
AUM
|
|
$
|
207,083
|
|
|
$
|
74,118
|
|
|
$
|
(42,958
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
31,160
|
|
|
$
|
24,800
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
$
|
263,043
|
|
AUA
|
|
343,505
|
|
|
117,138
|
|
|
(84,328
|
)
|
|
|
32,810
|
|
|
40,052
|
|
|
(11,002
|
)
|
|
|
405,365
|
|
Total AUM/A
|
|
$
|
550,588
|
|
|
$
|
191,256
|
|
|
$
|
(127,286
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
63,970
|
|
|
$
|
64,852
|
|
|
$
|
(11,002
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
668,408
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fee-Based Accounts
|
|
2,128,921
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
278,863
|
|
|
|
|
(57,687
|
)
|
|
|
2,350,097
|
The above AUM/A gross sales figures include $38.6 billion in new client conversions. We onboarded an additional $119.6 billion in subscription conversions during 2020, bringing total conversions for the year to $158.2 billion.
Asset and account figures in the “Reclass to Subscription” column for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 represent enterprise customers whose billing arrangements in future periods are subscription-based, rather than asset-based. Such amounts are included in Subscription metrics at the end of the quarter in which the reclassification occurred, with no impact on total platform assets or accounts.
