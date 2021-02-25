Zogenix Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

“We are very pleased to have concluded 2020 with strong momentum across all of our programs, especially the robust U.S. launch of FINTEPLA in Dravet syndrome, where we saw strong adoption by existing and new prescribing physicians and patients, and partnerships with U.S. payors to provide optimal access for all appropriate patients,” said Stephen J. Farr, Ph.D., President and CEO of Zogenix. “We expect several additional key catalysts for FINTEPLA in Dravet syndrome in the year ahead in the U.S. and in Europe, where we recently launched FINTEPLA in Germany and are actively preparing for additional European country launches and, with our partner Nippon Shinyaku, are preparing to submit a J-NDA in the second half of the year.”

“Our goal is also to continue expanding the eligible patient population for FINTEPLA in other indications, based on strong safety and efficacy data from our clinical trials,” continued Dr. Farr. “In the U.S. and Europe, we are advancing FINTEPLA for multiple other treatment-resistant epilepsies, including Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), for which we anticipate submitting global regulatory filings. We are also planning to initiate a Phase 3 trial for CDKL5 in the second half of 2021, and assess additional severe, treatment-resistant epilepsies through the initiation of other investigator-initiated clinical studies.”



Corporate Update

FINTEPLA for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome:



° As of December 31, 2020, 492 prescribers had successfully completed the Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) certification process



° As of December 31, 2020, over 550 Dravet syndrome patients had been referred to the FINTEPLA REMS program to become eligible to receive therapy, and 416 patients were receiving reimbursed therapy, of which approximately 60% were new to FINTEPLA



° Received European Commission approval on December 21, 2020; FINTEPLA commercially available in Germany as of February 1, 2021



° Received temporary authorisation to use in France from the French National Agency for Medicines and Health Products Safety in January 2021; expect patients to begin treatment with FINTEPLA in France during current quarter



° Anticipate submission of a Japan-NDA to Japan’s Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency in the second half of 2021



° Presented new long-term (3 year) safety and efficacy data for FINTEPLA in Dravet syndrome at American Epilepsy Society (AES) Annual Meeting in December 2020, which demonstrated durable effectiveness in significantly reducing seizures





° Completed all required studies for submission. Compilation of data package is ongoing with anticipated filing of sNDA in the third quarter of 2021



° Anticipate submitting Marketing Authorization Application with European Medicines Agency in fourth quarter of 2021



° Presented full results from Phase 3 study of FINTEPLA in LGS and its efficacy in reducing convulsive seizure frequency at AES Annual Meeting





° New data presented from investigator-initiated study in CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder, an infantile-onset genetic seizure disorder, at AES Annual Meeting



° Anticipate initiating a Phase 3 study of FINTEPLA for the treatment of CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder during the second half of 2021





° Studies are proceeding as planned and Company anticipates the submission of an NDA in the first half of 2022





° Zogenix and Tevard collaborating to identify and develop novel tRNA-based gene therapies for Dravet syndrome and other genetic epilepsies

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

The Company recorded $8.5 million in revenue for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. This included total net product sales of FINTEPLA of $8.1 million, in addition to $0.4 million in revenue as a result of the March 2019 collaboration with Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. for FINTEPLA in Dravet syndrome and LGS in Japan. Zogenix recorded $1.9 million in revenue for the corresponding period of 2019.



Research and development expenses for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, totaled $36.0 million, compared to $35.8 million in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019.



Selling, general and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, totaled $29.2 million, up from $18.7 million in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019. The increase was driven by commercial launch in the U.S. and launch preparations Europe.



Net loss for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, was $70.2 million, or a net loss of $1.26 per share, compared with a net loss of $56.1 million, or a net loss of $1.26 per share, in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Year Ended December 31, 2020 Financial Results Compared to Year Ended December 31, 2019

The Company recorded $13.6 million in revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020. This included total net product sales of FINTEPLA of $9.6 million, in addition to $4.0 million in revenue as a result of the March 2019 collaboration with Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. for FINTEPLA in Dravet syndrome and LGS in Japan. Zogenix recorded in $3.6 million revenue for the corresponding period of 2019.





Research and development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020, totaled $138.0 million, up from $115.6 million in the year ended December 31, 2019, as the Company expanded clinical activities in LGS and MT1621, partially offset by decreased spending in Dravet syndrome.





Selling, general and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020, totaled $99.6 million, up from $60.8 million in the year ended December 31, 2019, as the Company continued investment related to the launch of FINTEPLA for the treatment of Dravet syndrome in the U.S. and prepared for prospective launch in Europe.





Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2020, was $209.4 million, or a net loss of $3.90 per share, compared with a net loss of $419.5 million, or a net loss of $9.74 per share, in the year ended December 31, 2019. The decrease in net loss was primarily attributable to the 2019 acquisition of Modis.





As of December 31, 2020, the Company had $505.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, compared to $251.2 million at December 31, 2019.

Conference Call Details

Thursday, February 25, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time / 1:30 PM Pacific Time

Toll Free: 877-407-9716 International: 201-493-6779 Conference ID: 13715661 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143250

About Zogenix

Zogenix is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapies with the potential to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases. The company’s first rare disease therapy, FINTEPLA (fenfluramine) oral solution has been approved by the U.S. FDA and the European Medicines Agency and is in development in Japan for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, a rare, severe lifelong epilepsy. The company has two additional late-stage development programs underway: one for FINTEPLA for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, another rare epilepsy, and one for MT1621, an investigational therapy for the treatment of a rare genetic disorder called TK2 deficiency. Zogenix is also collaborating with Tevard Biosciences to identify and develop potential next-generation gene therapies for Dravet syndrome and other genetic epilepsies.

Forward Looking Statements

Zogenix cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “indicates,” “will,” “intends,” “potential,” “suggests,” “assuming,” “designed,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include timing of commercial launch of FINTEPLA for the treatment of Dravet syndrome in additional countries in Europe, including France; Zogenix’s expectations on the submission of a J-NDA by Nippon Shinyaku in Japan; the timing and ability of Zogenix to complete regulatory submissions in the United States and the European Union for FINTEPLA in LGS; Zogenix’s plans to expand FINTEPLA in other indications including the timing or success of a Phase 3 clinical trial in CDKL5 deficiency disorder and investigator-initiated clinical trials in other indications; Zogenix’s belief that the recent Type B meeting with the FDA supports an NDA submission for MT1621 in TK2 deficiency and the timing of such submission. These statements are based on Zogenix’s current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Zogenix that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Zogenix’s business, including, without limitation: Zogenix may not be successful in executing its sales and marketing strategy for the commercialization of FINTEPLA in the U.S. and Europe, including due to the costs and procedures related to the REMS certification process or controlled access program; the COVID-19 pandemic may disrupt Zogenix’s business operations, impairing the ability to commercialize FINTEPLA and may delay Zogenix’s development plans for FINTEPLA and MT1621; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of FINTEPLA or MT1621 that could limit development or commercialization, or that could result in recalls or product liability claims; additional data from Zogenix’s ongoing studies may contradict or undermine the data previously reported; and other risks described in Zogenix’s prior press releases as well as in public periodic filings with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Zogenix undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Zogenix, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 166,916 $ 62,070 Marketable securities 338,193 189,085 Accounts receivable, net 3,824 - Inventory 1,026 - Prepaid expenses 7,279 8,593 Acquisition holdback placed in escrow - 25,000 Other current assets 4,936 2,491 Total current assets 522,174 287,239 Property and equipment, net 8,724 9,424 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,748 7,774 Intangible asset, net 98,558 102,500 Goodwill 6,234 6,234 Other non-current assets 7,692 1,079 Total assets $ 651,130 $ 414,250 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 11,945 $ 7,979 Accrued and other current liabilities 54,964 30,117 Acquisition holdback liability - 24,444 Deferred revenue, current 5,318 5,927 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,688 1,322 Current portion of contingent consideration 8,800 25,600 Total current liabilities 82,715 95,389 Deferred revenue, non-current 5,479 7,425 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 10,314 10,752 Contingent consideration, net of current portion 33,600 38,200 Deferred tax liability - 17,425 Convertible Senior Notes 149,353 - Total liabilities 281,461 169,191 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 56 45 Additional paid-in capital 1,694,524 1,360,092 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (71 ) 379 Accumulated deficit (1,324,840 ) (1,115,457 ) Total stockholders’ equity 369,669 245,059 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 651,130 $ 414,250





Zogenix, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)