“I am extremely proud of the resilience shown by our 22,331 colleagues throughout the AvH group amidst these uncertain and volatile times caused by the COVID crisis. Over 2020, the AvH group realises a very solid net profit of 230 million euros.

Based upon strong portfolio performances, both Delen Private Bank and Bank J.Van Breda & C° realised very strong inflows of new assets under management that have reached a record level of more than 54 billion euros at year-end 2020. On the back of a strong push towards more renewable energy sources and greening the world economy, DEME increased its order backlog to a record level of more than 4.5 billion euros.

We remain committed to invest in strengthening our portfolio, and investing in a more sustainable and digital savvy world, as illustrated by our recent investments in OMP, Verdant Bioscience, Medikabazaar and Indigo Diabetes.”

Jan Suykens, CEO - Chairman of the executive committee





You can watch the video message of Jan Suykens, CEO of Ackermans & van Haaren, about the annual results on our website or read our press release via the link below.

