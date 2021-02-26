 

Number of shares in Klövern as of 26 February 2021

After conversion of 1,226,625 Class A ordinary shares to Class B ordinary shares during the month of February the total number of shares in Klövern as of 26 February 2021 amounts to 1,138,697,289, of which 85,471,753 constitute Class A ordinary shares, 1,036,781,536 constitute Class B ordinary shares and 16,444,000 constitute preference shares.   

Each Class A ordinary share entitles to one vote whereas each Class B ordinary share, as well as each preference share, entitles to one-tenth of a vote. The total number of votes in the company after the conversion amounts to 190,794,306.6.

Klövern AB (publ)


For further information, please contact:
Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 70 458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se
Lars Norrby, IR, +46 76 777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.

Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 10 482 70 00. Email: info@klovern.se.

This information is information that Klövern AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 07:30 CET on 26 February 2021.

This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.

