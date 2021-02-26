After conversion of 1,226,625 Class A ordinary shares to Class B ordinary shares during the month of February the total number of shares in Klövern as of 26 February 2021 amounts to 1,138,697,289, of which 85,471,753 constitute Class A ordinary shares, 1,036,781,536 constitute Class B ordinary shares and 16,444,000 constitute preference shares.

Each Class A ordinary share entitles to one vote whereas each Class B ordinary share, as well as each preference share, entitles to one-tenth of a vote. The total number of votes in the company after the conversion amounts to 190,794,306.6.