Clearwater Paper Announces Virtual Participation at the J.P. Morgan 2021 Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) today announced that Mike Murphy, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Heidi Blair, vice president and treasurer, will present virtually at the J.P. 2021 Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference on March 1 at 1:15 p.m., Pacific Standard Time. Mr. Murphy and Ms. Blair will also be available for one-on-one meetings.

Accompanying slide materials for the conference can be accessed by Monday, March 1 on the Investors section of Clearwater Paper's website at http://ir.clearwaterpaper.com/events-presentations