 

Scanfil has appointed Pasi Hiedanpää Director of Investor Relations and External Communications

SCANFIL PLC’S INVESTOR NEWS   1 MARCH 2021   4.30 p.m.

Pasi Hiedanpää (M.Soc.Sc.) has started as the Director of Investor Relations and External Communications on March 1, 2021. Pasi comes from Cocomms Ltd., a communication agency, where he has been responsible for investor relations and external communications services. Prior to that he has been working as the Manager of External Communications at Ahlstrom-Munksjö Group and Manager of Investor Relations and Communications at Technopolis Plc.

“We would like to welcome Pasi. His skills profile is perfect for us, as he can take on our investor relations and external communications and develop these areas further,” says CEO Petteri Jokitalo.

“Earlier, investor relations and communications were the responsibility of Jussi Kukkonen who will be retiring in March after almost 20 years at Scanfil. We would like to thank Jussi for a job well done and wish him relaxed retirement."

In investor relations our aim is to further strengthen Scanfil’s investor story and significantly increase activity level. In external communications, we focus in improving overall recognition and supporting our marketing with communications.

"Thanks to its excellent profit-making capability and strong balance sheet, Scanfil can be considered one of the value stocks in the Helsinki stock exchange. Profitable growth has created a good basis for increasing shareholder value and dividend for eight years in a row. To tell a growth story like this to our investors and clients is inspiring,” says Pasi Hiedanpää who started today as the Director of Investor Relations and External Communications.

In addition to investor relations and external communications Pasi will participate in strategy work, M&A initiatives, and market intelligence activities. Pasi will report to the CEO Petteri Jokitalo.

SCANFIL PLC

Petteri Jokitalo
CEO

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, main media, scanfil.com

Scanfil is an global manufacturing partner and system supplier for the electronics industry with 40 years of experience in demanding manufacturing. Scanfil provides its customers with an extensive array of services, ranging from product design to product manufacturing, material procurement and logistics solutions. Vertically integrated production and a comprehensive supply chain are the foundation of Scanfil’s competitive advantages: speed, flexibility and reliability.

Typical Scanfil products include mobile and communications network devices, automation system modules, frequency converters, lift control systems, analysers, various slot and vending machines, and devices related to medical technology and meteorology. Scanfil services are used by numerous international automation, energy, IT and health service providers, as well as companies operating in the field of urbanisation. Scanfil’s network of factories consists of production units in Europe, Asia and North America.

 




