Breath Analyzer Market worth $1,167 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Breath Analyzer Market by Technology (Fuel Cell, Semicoductor Oxide Sensor, Others), End User (Law Enforcement Agencies, Enterprises, Individuals ), Application, Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to reach USD 1,167 million by 2025 from USD 524 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Breath Analyzer Market"

111 – Tables

28 – Figures

157 – Pages

The Growth in the market can primarily be attributed to factors such as alcohol and drug abuse, stringent government regulations and increasing use of breath alyzers in detecting various diseases.

By technology, the fuel cell segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2020

Based on technology, the breath analyzers market is segmented into fuel cells, semiconductor oxide sensors, and other technologies (infrared spectroscopy and chemical crystals). In 2020, the fuel cells segment accounted for the largest share of the global market. Fuel cells are the most widely used technology in breath analyzers. Fuel cell-based breath analyzers offer an extremely high level of accuracy, sensitivity, and reliability. They are specifically tuned to detect alcohol and do not require multiple sensors. These analyzers are considered the gold standard of handheld alcohol testers for both personal and professional use.

By application, the alcohol detection segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2020

On the basis of application, the breath analyzers market is segmented into alcohol detection, drug abuse detection, and medical applications. The alcohol detection segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is primarily driven by stringent government regulations for driving under the influence (DUI).