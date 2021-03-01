 

Breath Analyzer Market worth $1,167 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.03.2021, 15:30  |  53   |   |   

CHICAGO, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Breath Analyzer Market by Technology (Fuel Cell, Semicoductor Oxide Sensor, Others), End User (Law Enforcement Agencies, Enterprises, Individuals ), Application, Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to reach USD 1,167 million by 2025 from USD 524 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Breath Analyzer Market"

111 – Tables
28 – Figures
157 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=57484012

The Growth in the market can primarily be attributed to factors such as alcohol and drug abuse, stringent government regulations and increasing use of breath alyzers in detecting various diseases.

By technology, the fuel cell segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2020

Based on technology, the breath analyzers market is segmented into fuel cells, semiconductor oxide sensors, and other technologies (infrared spectroscopy and chemical crystals). In 2020, the fuel cells segment accounted for the largest share of the global market. Fuel cells are the most widely used technology in breath analyzers. Fuel cell-based breath analyzers offer an extremely high level of accuracy, sensitivity, and reliability. They are specifically tuned to detect alcohol and do not require multiple sensors. These analyzers are considered the gold standard of handheld alcohol testers for both personal and professional use.

By application, the alcohol detection segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2020

On the basis of application, the breath analyzers market is segmented into alcohol detection, drug abuse detection, and medical applications. The alcohol detection segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is primarily driven by stringent government regulations for driving under the influence (DUI).

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Breath Analyzer Market worth $1,167 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to the new market research report "Breath Analyzer Market by Technology (Fuel Cell, Semicoductor Oxide Sensor, Others), End User (Law Enforcement Agencies, Enterprises, Individuals ), Application, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
GFT and Thought Machine announce BankLite to accelerate delivery of cloud-based digital banking
President and CEO of Caverion Corporation to change
Entain increases the offer price to SEK 53 in cash per share in Enlabs
Casio to Release New MT-G Blue Phoenix-Inspired Beauty
Oncorena Receives Approval of First in Patient Trial with Orellanine as a Potential Breakthrough ...
How Haven Homes Is Championing affordable luxury properties in Nigeria - MD Tayo Sonuga
Bakery Processing Equipment Market Size Worth $20.24 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Tencent Cloud Deploys its First MENA Region Internet Data Centre Hub in Bahrain
International companies wanted: Bosch Innovation Consulting and Stryber launch the Venture Beyond innovation program
Titel
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Share Repurchase Program
ENOC opens Service Station of the Future at Expo 2020 Dubai
CORRECTION: The Lithium Boom Is Only Just Getting Started
Live mode in New QuizDuel scales up in Germany
Yellow Wood Partners to Acquire Scholl From Reckitt Benckiser
How Nanoemulsion Technology Is Drastically Affecting the Food & Beverage Industry
EQT Private Equity to sell Innovyze
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Northern Dynasty ...
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods