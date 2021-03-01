Cenovus provides Series 1 and Series 2 First Preferred Shares conversion privilege notice, Series 1 and Series 2 First Preferred Shares dividend rate notice

CALGARY, Alberta, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) is providing notice the company does not intend to exercise its right to redeem its Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series 1 (Series 1 Shares) and Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series 2 (Series 2 Shares) on March 31, 2021. As a result, subject to certain conditions:



the holders of Series 1 Shares have the right to choose one of the following options with regard to their shares: retain any or all of their Series 1 Shares and continue to receive an annual fixed-rate dividend paid quarterly; or convert, on a one-for-one basis, any or all of their Series 1 Shares into Series 2 Shares and receive an annual floating-rate dividend paid quarterly, and the holders of Series 2 Shares have the right to choose one of the following options with regard to their shares: retain any or all of their Series 2 Shares and continue to receive an annual floating-rate dividend paid quarterly; or convert, on a one-for-one basis, any or all of their Series 2 Shares into Series 1 Shares and receive an annual fixed-rate dividend paid quarterly.

Conversion to either Series 1 Shares or Series 2 Shares is subject to the conditions that, after taking into account all Series 1 Shares and Series 2 Shares tendered for conversion: (i) if Cenovus determines there would be less than 1,000,000 Series 1 Shares outstanding after March 31, 2021, then all remaining Series 1 Shares will automatically be converted to Series 2 Shares on a one-for-one basis on March 31, 2021 and no Series 2 Shares tendered for conversion will be converted into Series 1 Shares; and (ii) if Cenovus determines there would be less than 1,000,000 Series 2 Shares outstanding after March 31, 2021, then all remaining Series 2 Shares will automatically be converted to Series 1 Shares on a one-for-one basis on March 31, 2021 and no Series 1 Shares tendered for conversion will be converted into Series 2 Shares. In either case, Cenovus will issue a news release to that effect no later than March 24, 2021.

Holders of Series 1 Shares who choose to retain any or all of their shares or holders of Series 2 Shares who choose to convert to Series 1 Shares will receive the new annual fixed-rate dividend paid quarterly applicable to the Series 1 Shares for the five-year period commencing March 31, 2021 to, but excluding, March 31, 2026 of 2.577%, being equal to the sum of the Government of Canada five-year bond yield of 0.847% plus 1.73% in accordance with the terms of the Series 1 Shares, subject to the conditions described above.