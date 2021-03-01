Alarm.com Connected Car Solution Extends Modern Security Technology to Vehicles

Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM) is connecting your car and home through its integrated security platform to help people stay informed about their vehicle’s status and unlock more home automation capabilities. Alarm.com Connected Car, developed in collaboration with vehicle telematics solutions pioneer CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), offers all the benefits of a vehicle monitoring solution plus the unique benefit of deep integration with the Alarm.com smart home security system. Vehicle insights, notifications and home automation features are all accessible through one interface – the Alarm.com mobile app.

“We’re excited to extend the technology and benefits of Alarm.com to include cars,” said Alarm.com Chief Product Officer Dan Kerzner. “Connected Car, like the rest of our offering, helps people monitor and manage the things they care about most on a unified platform with a seamless user experience. Adding cars is another step forward in our ongoing commitment to helping our partners improve the lives and safety of their customers.”