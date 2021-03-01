Tattooed Chef to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PARAMOUNT, Calif., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tattooed Chef, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTCF) (“Tattooed Chef” or the “Company”), a leader in plant-based foods, today announced that members of the management team will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:



Annual Consumer Growth Conference at 12:30 p.m. PT (3:30 p.m. ET). On Tuesday, March 16, 2021, management will host a fireside chat at the 33rd Annual ROTH Conference at 12:30 p.m. PT (3:30 p.m. ET).

Investors and interested parties can access webcasts of the presentations by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.tattooedchef.com.