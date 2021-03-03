 

Iba – Transparency Notification

(Article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings)

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, March 3rd, 2021, 07:30 pm

Summary of the notification

IBA (Ion Beam Application), the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, announces that it has to issue a transparency notification, in accordance with Article 14, al. 1 of the Transparency Law of May 2, 2007 on disclosure of major holdings, further to the notification received on March 3rd, 2021.

In its notification, BlackRock, Inc. has notified, that following an acquisition of voting rights, its total holding in IBA SA has crossed upwards the 1% threshold.

Content of the notification

  • Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights      
  • Notification by : A parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:

BlackRock Inc., 55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V, Rembrandt Tower, 17th floor, Amstelplein, Amsterdam, Netherlands
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited, 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited, 161 Bay Street,, Suite 2500, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2S1, Canada
BlackRock Fund Advisors, 400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A.
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association, 400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A.
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC, 1 University Square Drive, Princeton, NJ, 8540,, U.S.A.

  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: 1/03/2021
  • Threshold crossed (in %): 1%
  • Denominator: 38.254.747
  • Notified details:
  • Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

BlackRock, Inc.
Trident Merger, LLC
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association

BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
BlackRock Fund Advisors

BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Canada Holdings LP
BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited

BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.

  • Additional Information

The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going above 1%.

For further information, please contact:

IBA

Valérie Van Impe
Paralegal
+32 10 203 180

legal@iba-group.com

About IBA
IBA (Ion Beam Applications) is a global medical technology company focused on bringing integrated and innovative solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company is the worldwide technology leader in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA’s proton therapy solutions are flexible and adaptable, allowing customers to choose from universal full-scale proton therapy centers as well as compact, single room solutions. In addition, IBA also has a radiation dosimetry business and develops particle accelerators for the medical world and industry. Headquartered in Belgium and employing about 1,500 people worldwide, IBA has installed systems across the world.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange NYSE EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

Attachment




ZeitTitel
10.02.21
6
Ion Beam Applications