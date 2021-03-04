EANS-Tip Announcement Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act (ESEF-Format) Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 04.03.2021, 09:45 | 101 | 0 | 0 04.03.2021, 09:45 |

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the

aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content

of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Atrium Annual Financial Report 2020





The company Atrium European Real Estate Limited is declaring the following

financial reports below:



Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock

Exchange Act (ESEF-Format)

English:

Publication Date: 04.03.2021

Publication Location:

https://www.aere.com/Files/FinancialReports/20210304_ATRIUM_ANNUAL_FINANCIAL_REP

ORT_2020_ENG.pdf





Further inquiry note:

FTI Consulting

+44 20 3727 1000

Richard Sunderland / Claire Turvey / Andrew Davis



end of announcement euro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited

Seaton Place 11-15

UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands

phone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113

FAX:

mail: richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com

WWW: http://www.aere.com

ISIN: JE00B3DCF752

indexes:

stockmarkets: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wien

language: English



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/72543/4854339

OTS: Atrium European Real Estate Limited





