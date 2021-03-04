EANS-Tip Announcement Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act (ESEF-Format)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the
aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content
of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Atrium Annual Financial Report 2020
The company Atrium European Real Estate Limited is declaring the following
financial reports below:
Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock
Exchange Act (ESEF-Format)
English:
Publication Date: 04.03.2021
Publication Location:
https://www.aere.com/Files/FinancialReports/20210304_ATRIUM_ANNUAL_FINANCIAL_REP
ORT_2020_ENG.pdf
Further inquiry note:
FTI Consulting
+44 20 3727 1000
Richard Sunderland / Claire Turvey / Andrew Davis
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Seaton Place 11-15
UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands
phone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113
FAX:
mail: richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com
WWW: http://www.aere.com
ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
indexes:
stockmarkets: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/72543/4854339
OTS: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
