hayu launches with Shaw TV

TORONTO, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadians looking to escape to Andy Cohen’s Clubhouse, Kim Kardashian’s couch or the tropical paradise of Love Island can now do so more easily than ever, and all without leaving the comfort of their own home.

Today, NBCUniversal International (NBCUI) announced that hayu – the all-reality, ad-free subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service – is now available to Shaw TV customers. Reality TV fans based in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and northern Ontario can now access hayu within their Shaw TV platform, allowing subscribers to stay entertained while indoors as they binge-watch their favourite reality moments across over 300 shows and 8,000 episodes, in their living rooms.



“Knowing that Canada has a huge reality TV fanbase, we’re excited that Shaw TV customers can now access hayu directly from their content provider,” said Hendrik McDermott, Managing Director, hayu. “Partnering with Shaw to make hayu’s breadth of ad-free reality content more easily accessible across the prairie provinces and Ontario, builds on our ongoing growth strategy in Canada.”



“Shaw brings customers all of the content they love in one place through Shaw TV. By adding hayu to our always-growing library of content, our customers can now enjoy hundreds more of their favourite reality TV shows on one easy-to-search platform,” said Andrew Eddy, Vice-President, Programming, Shaw Communications.

For $5.99 per month, subscribers can enjoy new episodes of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (exclusive to hayu in Canada), alongside Keeping Up With the Kardashians, The Real Housewives of New Jersey and Below Deck. In addition to watching brand new series like Racing Wives or following cold cases with Ice T in true crime docu-series In Ice Cold Blood, the majority of shows are available on hayu the same day they premiere on TV in the US, meaning viewers don’t have to worry about spoilers.

To discover all their favourite reality shows, Shaw TV customers can simply say “hayu” into their voice remote or find it in the app section. For more details and to sign up, visit www.hayu.com/shaw .

About hayu

From NBCUniversal, hayu is the first all-reality subscription video-on-demand service of its kind – available in 27 markets globally across: the UK, Ireland, Australia, the Nordics, Canada, Benelux union, The Philippines, Hong Kong, Singapore, Germany, Austria, Spain, Portugal, France, Italy, Switzerland, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Poland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic on a full array of devices (mobile, tablet, laptop & connected TVs) at www.hayu.com



Shows and episodes are downloadable to watch-on-the-go, including Keeping Up With the Kardashians and its spin-offs – along with The Real Housewives, Below Deck and Million Dollar Listing franchises. The majority of U.S. shows debut on the service the same day as their TV launch.

About NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks, and a premium ad-supported streaming service. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

About Shaw

Shaw Communications Inc. is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX - SJR.B, SJR.PR.A, SJR.PR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca.