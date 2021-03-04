MIND CTI Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

*Board Declares Cash Dividend

* MIND CTI to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders

YOQNEAM, Israel, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIND C.T.I. LTD. – (NasdaqGM: MNDO), a leading provider of convergent end-to-end prepaid/postpaid billing and customer care product based solutions for service providers, unified communications analytics and call accounting solutions for enterprises as well as enterprise messaging solutions, today announced results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.