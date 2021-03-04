Electromed, Inc. to Participate in the Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Investor Conference
Electromed, Inc. (“Electromed” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: ELMD), a leader in innovative airway clearance technologies, today announced that Kathleen Skarvan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mike MacCourt, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in the Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Investor Conference on March 24-25, 2021. Management will be available for one-on-ones throughout both days. Below are the details for Electromed’s group presentation:
Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Investor Conference
Date: Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Time: 2:30pm Eastern Time
Link: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_KDdw3AsfQHG_NgffiMb_Jg
About Electromed, Inc.
Electromed manufactures, markets, and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy, including the SmartVest Airway Clearance System, to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota and was founded in 1992. Further information about Electromed can be found at www.smartvest.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210304005291/en/
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare