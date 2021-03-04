Electromed, Inc. to Participate in the Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Investor Conference

Electromed, Inc. (“Electromed” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: ELMD), a leader in innovative airway clearance technologies, today announced that Kathleen Skarvan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mike MacCourt, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in the Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Investor Conference on March 24-25, 2021. Management will be available for one-on-ones throughout both days. Below are the details for Electromed’s group presentation:

Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Investor Conference