Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.03.2021 / 16:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: SKR Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Klaus
Last name(s): Rosenfeld
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Schaeffler AG

b) LEI
549300Q7E782X7GC1P43 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SHA0159

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
7.175 EUR 15512.35 EUR
7.17 EUR 38596.11 EUR
7.165 EUR 1827.075 EUR
7.155 EUR 8607.465 EUR
7.15 EUR 12298.00 EUR
7.145 EUR 8452.535 EUR
7.16 EUR 57953.04 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
7.1623 EUR 143246.5750 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-04; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


04.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Schaeffler AG
Industriestr. 1-3
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.schaeffler.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64820  04.03.2021 



