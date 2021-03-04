Anworth Announces Anticipated Closing Date of Merger to Holders of Series B Preferred Stock
Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE: ANH) announced today that the closing date of the Merger (defined below) is expected to be March 19, 2021 (the “Expected Closing Date”). As previously announced, on December 6, 2020, Anworth entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Ready Capital Corporation, a Maryland corporation (“Ready Capital”), and RC Merger Subsidiary, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Ready Capital (“Merger Sub”), pursuant to which, subject to the terms and conditions therein, Anworth will be merged with and into Merger Sub, with Merger Sub continuing as the surviving company (such transaction, the “Merger”). On the Expected Closing Date, among other things, each share of Anworth’s 6.25% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share (the “Series B Preferred Stock”), will be converted into the right to receive one share of a newly designated series of Ready Capital preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share, which Ready Capital expects will be classified and designated as Ready Capital’s Series C Preferred Stock. Anworth is providing this notice of the Expected Closing Date of the Merger to holders of its Series B Preferred Stock pursuant to Article II, Section 10 of the Articles Supplementary establishing the rights and preferences of the Series B Preferred Stock. Completion of the proposed Merger is subject to the satisfaction of certain customary conditions, and is subject to the approval of the stockholders of both Anworth and Ready Capital at respective special meetings of stockholders to be held on March 17, 2021. Anworth cannot provide any assurance that the proposed Merger will close in a timely manner or at all.
Important Additional Information about the Proposed Merger and Where to Find It
In connection with the proposed Merger, Ready Capital has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) a registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-251863), which was declared effective by the SEC on February 9, 2021. The registration statement includes a prospectus of Ready Capital and a joint proxy statement of Anworth and Ready Capital. Stockholders of Anworth and Ready Capital are advised to read the registration statement and the joint proxy statement/prospectus (including all other relevant documents that are filed or will be filed with the SEC, as well as any amendments and supplements to these documents) carefully and in their entirety because they contain important information about Anworth, Ready Capital, the proposed Merger, and related matters. Stockholders of Anworth and Ready Capital may obtain free copies of the registration statement, the joint proxy statement/prospectus, and all other documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC by Anworth or Ready Capital at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by Anworth are available free of charge on Anworth’s website at http://www.anworth.com. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by Ready Capital are available free of charge on Ready Capital’s website at http://www.readycapital.com.
