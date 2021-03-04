U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. Announces Virtual Participation at the B. Riley Securities Sustainable Energy & Technology Conference

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) the nation’s fifth largest asset-based truckload carrier by revenue, today announced that Eric Fuller, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Eric Peterson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the B. Riley Securities Sustainable Energy & Technology Conference at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the investors section of the Company’s website at https://investor.usxpress.com and will be archived for a limited time.