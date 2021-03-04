 

Savaria Successfully Completes its Offer to Acquire Handicare Group AB

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.03.2021, 23:05  |  85   |   |   

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION ONLY AND IT IS NOT AN OFFER TO BUY OR SOLICITATION OF OFFERS TO BUY ANY SECURITIES. INFORMATION REGARDING THE OFFER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF HANDICARE GROUP AB AS ANNOUNCED IN A SEPARATE PRESS RELEASE IS AVAILABLE ONLY TO SHAREHOLDERS IN CERTAIN PERMITTED JURISDICTIONS. NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES.

LAVAL, Québec, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savaria Corporation (TSX: SIS) (“Savaria” or the “Corporation”), a global leader in the accessibility industry, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its recommended cash offer to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Handicare Group AB (STO:HANDI) (“Handicare”) for SEK50.00 per share (the “Offer”). Following the conclusion of the acceptance period under the Offer, which ended on March 4, 2021, the Offer has been accepted by shareholders representing a total of 56,118,445 shares of Handicare, corresponding to 95.2 per cent of the total number of outstanding shares and votes in Handicare. Accordingly, all conditions for the completion of the Offer have now been satisfied, and Savaria expects to acquire the shares tendered under the Offer on March 11, 2021. Furthermore, the compulsory redemption of the remaining shares in Handicare has been initiated and the delisting of Handicare’s shares from Nasdaq Stockholm will promptly be put into motion.

It is with great pleasure that I welcome the 940 employees of Handicare to the Savaria family. In math, we learn that 1 plus 1 equals 2. But in life, sometimes it can be different. Savaria with Handicare will demonstrate that 1 plus 1 is greater than 2. Together, we can achieve more; serving more customers, with more products, into more markets and with the best customer service. Our synergies are evident today and will build powerfully in the coming months and years. Thank you to all employees for their ongoing support and a special thank you to our acquisition team, and financial and legal partners, for their tireless work to complete this historical transaction,” commented Marcel Bourassa, President and Chief Executive Officer of Savaria.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Savaria Successfully Completes its Offer to Acquire Handicare Group AB THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION ONLY AND IT IS NOT AN OFFER TO BUY OR SOLICITATION OF OFFERS TO BUY ANY SECURITIES. INFORMATION REGARDING THE OFFER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF HANDICARE GROUP AB AS ANNOUNCED IN A SEPARATE PRESS RELEASE IS AVAILABLE …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
Savaria Corporation and Local Dealers Donate to Texas Relief Effort
22.02.21
Savaria Declares Monthly Dividend
19.02.21
Savaria Announces the Completion of Private Placements Raising Gross Proceeds of CAD191 Million to Finance a Portion of the Purchase Price of its Proposed Acquisition of Handicare Group AB
10.02.21
Savaria Announces the Official Commencement of the Acceptance Period in Relation to its Offer to Acquire Handicare Group AB
04.02.21
Savaria Enters into an Irrevocable Undertaking with Nordic Capital Relating to its 62.9% Ownership Stake in Handicare