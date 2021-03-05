Myers Industries Announces Quarterly Dividend Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.) | 05.03.2021, 13:45 | 46 | 0 | 0 05.03.2021, 13:45 | Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.135 per share payable on April 2, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 18, 2021. About Myers Industries Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest distributor of tools, equipment, and supplies for the tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service industry in the U.S. Visit www.myersindustries.com to learn more. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210305005056/en/



