Myers Industries Announces Quarterly Dividend

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.135 per share payable on April 2, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 18, 2021.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest distributor of tools, equipment, and supplies for the tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service industry in the U.S. Visit www.myersindustries.com to learn more.



24.02.21
Myers Industries Announces Price Increase
18.02.21
Myers Industries Announces Reporting Date and Conference Call for 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results; Announces 2021 Annual Meeting Date
16.02.21
Myers Industries Appoints Yvette Dapremont Bright and Jeffrey Kramer to Its Board of Directors