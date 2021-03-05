Lowell Farms Inc. Emerges From Acquisition With an Eye Toward Dominance in California’s Cannabis Industry and Beyond
Formerly Indus Holdings, Inc., cannabis leader completes name change and lays out strategy for future success
SALINAS, Calif., March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowell Farms Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE: LOWL; OTCQX: LOWLF), a leading, vertically-integrated, California-focused cannabis
company, has completed its previously announced corporate name change following the acquisition by Indus Holdings, Inc. of Lowell Farms. The combined company is now operating under the Lowell Farms Inc. name.
The Company’s Subordinate Voting Shares and Warrants are now trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbols LOWL and LOWL.WT and the Subordinate Voting Shares are now trading on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol LOWLF. No action is required to be taken by existing securityholders of the Company with respect to the name change. Outstanding share and warrant certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged.
“We are hard at work pairing-up the best brand in cannabis with unparalleled production capabilities,” says Lowell Farms Chairman George Allen. “By combining Indus’ infrastructure and capabilities with Lowell’s brand leadership, we are building a business that has no equal in cannabis.”
Adds Lowell Farms Chief Executive Officer Mark Ainsworth: “The integration of Lowell products in our distribution network has already begun to show positive results, and we are scaling operations to meet the demand for our marquee products. We now control our own destiny and look forward to better showcasing the strength of our company in 2021 and beyond.”
ABOUT LOWELL FARMS INC.
Lowell Farms Inc. (CSE:LOWL; OTCQX:LOWLF) is a California-based vertically-integrated cannabis company with advanced production capabilities supporting every step of the supply chain; including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, brand sales, marketing, and distribution. Founded in 2014 as Indus Holdings, Inc, Lowell Farms grows artisan craft cannabis with a deep love and respect for the plant and prides itself on using sustainable materials – from seed to sale – to produce an extensive portfolio of award-winning original and licensed brands, including Lowell Herb Co, Cypress Cannabis, MOON, and Kaizen Medicinals, for licensed retailers statewide.
