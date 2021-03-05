Lowell Farms Inc. Emerges From Acquisition With an Eye Toward Dominance in California’s Cannabis Industry and Beyond

Formerly Indus Holdings, Inc., cannabis leader completes name change and lays out strategy for future success

SALINAS, Calif., March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowell Farms Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE: LOWL; OTCQX: LOWLF), a leading, vertically-integrated, California-focused cannabis company, has completed its previously announced corporate name change following the acquisition by Indus Holdings, Inc. of Lowell Farms. The combined company is now operating under the Lowell Farms Inc. name.



The Company’s Subordinate Voting Shares and Warrants are now trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbols LOWL and LOWL.WT and the Subordinate Voting Shares are now trading on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol LOWLF. No action is required to be taken by existing securityholders of the Company with respect to the name change. Outstanding share and warrant certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged.