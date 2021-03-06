Sensient Publishes Its Sixth Annual Sustainability Report With Performance Highlights and SASB Disclosures

Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) has announced the publication of its 2020 Sustainability Report. For the first time, the Company’s report aligns with topics and metrics from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) disclosure for the Chemicals industry, and begins to address the recommendations and supporting disclosures of the Financial Stability Board’s Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

“Sensient has a long-standing commitment to sustainability, as is evidenced by our seed-to-shelf program, our Certasure program, and our commitment to giving back to the communities in which we operate. We believe that these efforts, along with the numerous others outlined in our report, ensure that we operate as a sustainable and profitable company,” said Paul Manning, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.