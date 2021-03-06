 

Sensient Publishes Its Sixth Annual Sustainability Report With Performance Highlights and SASB Disclosures

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.03.2021, 00:44  |  87   |   |   

Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) has announced the publication of its 2020 Sustainability Report. For the first time, the Company’s report aligns with topics and metrics from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) disclosure for the Chemicals industry, and begins to address the recommendations and supporting disclosures of the Financial Stability Board’s Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

“Sensient has a long-standing commitment to sustainability, as is evidenced by our seed-to-shelf program, our Certasure program, and our commitment to giving back to the communities in which we operate. We believe that these efforts, along with the numerous others outlined in our report, ensure that we operate as a sustainable and profitable company,” said Paul Manning, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

In 2020, the Company took several actions to further its sustainability efforts including the following:

  • The Company established an internal cross-functional ESG Working Group to more effectively advance its sustainability initiatives.
  • The Company engaged a leading international environmental consulting firm to help it complete a baseline assessment of Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions of its manufacturing footprint.
  • The Company completed a company-wide assessment of water usage and inventoried its usage in areas of potential water stress using the World Resources Institute’s (WRI) Water Risk Atlas tool, Aqueduct.
  • The Company established key performance indicators that will be used to measure and report progress on energy intensity, water intensity, and hazardous waste intensity going forward.

A copy of the report will be posted in the Sustainability section of Sensient’s website at www.sensient.com/sustainability.

ABOUT SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. Sensient uses advanced technologies and robust global supply chain capabilities to develop specialized solutions for food and beverages, as well as products that serve the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic, and personal care industries. Sensient’s customers range in size from small entrepreneurial businesses to major international manufacturers representing some of the world’s best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

www.sensient.com



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sensient Publishes Its Sixth Annual Sustainability Report With Performance Highlights and SASB Disclosures Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) has announced the publication of its 2020 Sustainability Report. For the first time, the Company’s report aligns with topics and metrics from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Ameresco Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
Cipher Mining Inc., a Newly Formed US-based Bitcoin Mining Company, to Become a Publicly Traded ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Tyler Technologies, Inc. Prices Offering of $525 Million Convertible Senior Notes due 2026
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Pricing of Debt Tender Offers
EMA Advises Use of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab, Alone or Together with Etesevimab, to Treat ...
U.S. FDA Approves Yescarta for Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma After Two or More Lines ...
Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. Prices $200 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.02.21
Sensient Technologies Corporation Reports Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020