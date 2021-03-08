 

Global Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market Worth $10,529.7 Million by 2025, says P&S Intelligence

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.03.2021, 09:30  |  100   |   |   

NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Considering the growing rate of environmental degradation, governments around the world are offering tax concessions and purchase subsidies on electric vehicles (EV). As a result, the global electric scooter and motorcycle market size will increase from $5,913.9 million in 2019 to $10,529.7 million by 2025, at a 14.4% CAGR between 2020 and 2025, according to the market research study published by P&S Intelligence. Since these automobiles do not have an internal combustion engine (ICE), they are gaining widespread public support.

P and S Intelligence Logo

These supportive measures are key for the growth of the electric scooter and motorcycle market, as these vehicles are presently more expensive than their gasoline counterparts. Therefore, making them cost-effective is imperative to increase their adoption among the masses, especially in developing countries, such as India and China.

Key Findings of Global Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market Report

  • Demand for electric motorcycles to rise faster than for scooters
  • Financial support important for market growth
  • Last-mile delivery and ride-hailing services key opportunity areas
  • Electric two-wheelers being increasingly bought via online channels
  • Automakers launching new electric two-wheeler models
  • Europe most-lucrative region for market players

Get the sample copy of this report at @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/electric-scooter-and-motorcycle-market/report-sample

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the electric scooter and motorcycle market has been affected negatively, as the lockdowns and restrictions on non-essential movement have led to low or no production of automobiles around the world. Moreover, with the widespread economic distress because of salary cuts and unemployment, people are not spending on unimportant things, such as automobiles.

In the coming years, the scooter bifurcation is expected to continue dominating the electric scooter and motorcycle market, on the basis of product. Scooters are already cheaper than motorcycles, and more models of the former are available in the market.

The lithium-ion (Li-ion) bifurcation will witness the higher value CAGR in the electric scooter and motorcycle market, of 23.2%, based on battery type, in the near future. Compared to a sealed lead–acid (SLA) battery, Li-ion variants can carry more charge, therefore offer a longer driving range. In addition, these batteries are lightweight, smaller, and safe to dispose of, and they are also witnessing a fall in their prices.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market Worth $10,529.7 Million by 2025, says P&S Intelligence NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Considering the growing rate of environmental degradation, governments around the world are offering tax concessions and purchase subsidies on electric vehicles (EV). As a result, the global electric scooter …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
A Veganz customer favourite is about to hit Australia: the world's first pizza with a sustainability score!
Gulbrandsen announces global price increase for Aluminum Alkyls
Arttha Payments selected to modernize the core system for Indonesia's LinkAja eWallet Service
Clé De Peau Beauté Announces 2021 'Power of Radiance' Awardee
Global Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market Worth $10,529.7 Million by 2025, says P&S ...
TBEA Cloud Has Completed the Planning Scheme of the First "PV + Highway" Demonstration Project
Elekta wins lawsuit against Livian GmbH
Azuri Launches Inspiring Women's Awards
Calliditas strengthens its US Commercial and Medical Affairs Organization
Firmenich Leads on Equality in the Workplace, Reaching Next Level of Global EDGE Certification
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in GTT Communications, Inc. ...
"Corona Virus Vaccine Market Size is Projected to reach 75.75 Billion by end of 2021, Says ...
Yusaku Maezawa Opens Application Process for First Lunar Mission aboard SpaceX's Starship in 2023
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Antier Solutions geared to Launch World's first DeFi Wallet supporting Ethereum, Tron and Binance ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against FuboTV, Inc. and Certain Officers ...
IBM Cloud Satellite Enables Clients to Deliver Cloud Securely in Any Environment Including at the ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Apache Corporation and Certain ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area