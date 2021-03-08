 

RESEARCH FRONTIERS TO HOST YEAR-END 2020 CONFERENCE CALL

WOODBURY, NY, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Research Frontiers will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 11, 2021 to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial and operating results as well as recent developments.

  • Who: Joseph M. Harary, President & CEO
  • Date/Time: Thursday, March 11, 2021, 4:30 PM ET
  • Dial-in Information: 1-888-334-5785

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to over 40 companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. “SPD-Smart” and “SPD-SmartGlass” are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc.

CONTACT
Joseph M. Harary
President and CEO
Research Frontiers Inc.
+1-516-364-1902
Info@SmartGlass.com




