Synchronoss Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Adjusted EBITDA of $6.4mm and $27.8mm, Above the High-End of its Guidance Range; Expects to Increase Adjusted EBITDA in 2021

GAAP revenue for the quarter was $69.4 million. For the full year, GAAP revenue was $291.7 million.

Recurring revenue for the quarter represented 82% of total GAAP revenue. For the full year, recurring revenue represented 78% of total GAAP revenue.

GAAP net loss for the quarter was $10.9 million or $0.26 per share. For the full year, GAAP net loss was $48.7 million or $1.16 per share.

Non-GAAP net loss for the quarter was $8.2 million, or $0.19 per share. For the full year, non-GAAP net loss was $0.2 million, or $0.01 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $6.4 million. For the full year, adjusted EBITDA was $27.8 million.

Cash and cash equivalent were $33.7 million at year end.

During the fourth quarter, Synchronoss worked in conjunction with Verizon to develop the Unlimited Verizon Cloud offering, and during 2020 renewed Verizon’s Cloud Services contract for an additional five years.

During the fourth quarter, Japanese carrier customers exceeded 20 million Rich Communication Services (RCS) downloads.

During the fourth quarter, Synchronoss extended its partnership to provide AT&T Digital Services for an additional three years.



Commenting on the results, Jeff Miller, President and CEO of Synchronoss, said:

“I’m honored and delighted to be the next CEO of Synchronoss Technologies. I’m grateful for the support of our Board of Directors and the Synchronoss team, who have enabled us to make forward progress over the past six months on refining our strategy and delivering our operating results. We continue to be driven by delivery and execution for our customers, disciplined cost containment, and continued product innovation. Despite what was a challenging year for Synchronoss and indeed the world community, I’m proud of what the Synchronoss team achieved in 2020 and look forward to continuing to execute on our strategy of focused and profitable growth in 2021.”

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 % Change Revenues $ 69,377 $ 90,588 (23.4 ) % Net Loss (10,892 ) (14,678 ) 25.8 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,411 $ 6,486 (1.2 ) %





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 % Change Revenues $ 291,670 $ 308,749 (5.5 ) % Net Loss (48,683 ) (136,727 ) 64.4 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,848 $ 27,584 1.0 %

David Clark, CFO of Synchronoss, added:

“Our fourth quarter and year end results reflect progress with our continued focus on expanding both our gross and adjusted EBITDA margins. We are seeing the benefits of our cost management efforts, which allowed us to deliver comparable year over year adjusted EBITDA results despite top-line revenue pressures. This is in large part due to significant cost savings delivered during 2020, and we are continuing to streamline our operations with a focus on increasing our adjusted EBITDA in 2021.”

2021 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance

The company expects its revenue for full year 2021 to be in the range of $275 million - $285 million, and its adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2021 to be in the range $30 million - $35 million, representing adjusted EBITDA growth of 8% - 26%, respectively.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Synchronoss has provided in this release selected financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. This information includes historical non-GAAP revenues, gross profit, adjusted EBITDA, operating income (loss), net income (loss), effective tax rate, and earnings (loss) per share. Synchronoss uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating Synchronoss’ ongoing operational performance. Synchronoss believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing its financial results with other companies in Synchronoss’ industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. As noted, the non-GAAP financial results discussed above add back fair value stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs, which include restructuring and cease-use lease expense, litigation, remediation and refiling costs and amortization of intangibles associated with acquisitions.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as detailed above. Investors are encouraged to also review the Balance Sheet, Statement of Operations, and Statement of Cash Flow. As previously mentioned, a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.

Synchronoss transforms the way companies create new revenue, reduce costs and delight their subscribers with cloud, messaging, and digital products, supporting hundreds of millions of subscribers across the globe. Synchronoss’ secure, scalable and groundbreaking new technologies, trusted partnerships, and talented people change the way TMT customers grow their businesses. For more information, visit us at www.synchronoss.com .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes statements concerning Synchronoss and its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,671 $ 39,012 Accounts receivable, net 47,849 65,863 Operating lease right-of-use assets 34,538 53,965 Goodwill 232,771 222,969 Other Assets 133,426 150,214 Total assets $ 482,255 $ 532,023 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Accounts Payable and Accrued expenses $ 82,075 $ 87,538 Debt, current 10,000 — Deferred revenues 45,614 87,799 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 44,273 60,976 Other liabilities 19,370 18,768 Preferred Stock 237,641 200,865 Stockholders’ equity 43,282 76,077 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 482,255 $ 532,023





SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 2018 Net revenues $ 69,377 $ 90,588 $ 291,670 $ 308,749 $ 325,839 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenues 28,414 42,449 121,817 150,407 158,802 Research and development 17,274 18,286 77,043 75,568 79,172 Selling, general and administrative 15,043 29,909 89,292 112,771 122,112 Restructuring charges 1,192 17 7,955 755 12,375 Depreciation and amortization 9,834 18,116 43,685 77,036 117,654 Total costs and expenses 71,757 108,777 339,792 416,537 490,115 Loss from continuing operations (2,380 ) (18,189 ) (48,122 ) (107,788 ) (164,276 ) Interest income 9 542 1,597 1,258 7,770 Interest expense (75 ) (104 ) (476 ) (1,355 ) (4,911 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt — — — 822 1,760 Other Income (expense), net 3,793 7,372 9,535 7,389 (74,917 ) Equity method investment loss — — — (1,619 ) (28,600 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations, before taxes 1,347 (10,379 ) (37,466 ) (101,293 ) (263,174 ) Benefit (provision) for income taxes (2,039 ) 4,439 27,108 (2,174 ) 17,894 Net loss from continuing operations (692 ) (5,940 ) (10,358 ) (103,467 ) (245,280 ) Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax — — — — 18,288 Net loss (692 ) (5,940 ) (10,358 ) (103,467 ) (226,992 ) Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (101 ) (194 ) (344 ) (1,126 ) 8,837 Preferred stock dividend (10,099 ) (8,544 ) (37,981 ) (32,134 ) (25,593 ) Net loss attributable to Synchronoss $ (10,892 ) $ (14,678 ) $ (48,683 ) $ (136,727 ) $ (243,748 ) Earnings per share Basic: Continuing operations $ (0.26 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (1.16 ) $ (3.36 ) $ (6.51 ) Discontinued operations — — — — 0.46 Basic $ (0.26 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (1.16 ) $ (3.36 ) $ (6.05 ) Diluted: Continuing operations $ (0.26 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (1.16 ) $ (3.36 ) $ (6.51 ) Discontinued operations — — — — 0.46 Diluted $ (0.26 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (1.16 ) $ (3.36 ) $ (6.05 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 42,464 41,085 41,950 40,694 40,277 Diluted 42,464 41,085 41,950 40,694 40,277





SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2018 Net loss continuing operations $ (10,358 ) $ (103,467 ) $ (245,280 ) Gain on Sale of discontinued operations, net of tax — — 18,288 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Non-cash items 65,103 127,464 234,854 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (55,309 ) 8,586 (39,231 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (564 ) 32,583 (31,369 ) Investing activities: Purchases of fixed assets (885 ) (8,183 ) (11,656 ) Purchases of intangible assets and capitalized software (17,065 ) (13,008 ) (14,372 ) Other investing activities 3,611 40,568 (41,254 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (14,339 ) 19,377 (67,282 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 9,991 (121,257 ) (35,885 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (418 ) (1,562 ) (1,729 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (5,330 ) (70,859 ) (136,265 ) Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 39,001 109,860 246,125 Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 33,671 $ 39,001 $ 109,860





SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation: GAAP Revenue $ 69,377 $ 90,588 $ 291,670 $ 308,749 Less: Cost of revenues 28,414 42,449 121,817 150,407 Gross Profit 40,963 48,139 169,853 158,342 Add / (Less): Stock-based compensation expense 511 782 2,409 2,928 Restructuring, transition and cease-use lease expense — — 372 405 Cumulative adjustment to STI receivable — — — 26,044 Adjusted Gross Profit 41,474 48,921 172,634 187,719 Adjusted Gross Margin 59.8 % 54.0 % 59.2 % 60.8 % GAAP Net loss attributable to Synchronoss $ (10,892 ) $ (14,671 ) $ (48,683 ) $ (136,720 ) Add / (Less): Stock-based compensation expense (3,410 ) 5,222 11,137 22,250 Acquisition costs — — — (230 ) Restructuring, transition and cease-use lease expense 1,222 17 16,503 7,446 Amortization expense 3,704 5,610 16,199 24,683 Cumulative adjustment to STI receivable — — — 26,044 Litigation, remediation and refiling costs 1,145 1,320 4,645 2,826 Non-GAAP Expenses attributable to Non-Controlling Interest — — — (76 ) Non-GAAP Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Synchronoss $ (8,231 ) $ (2,502 ) $ (199 ) $ (53,777 ) Diluted Non-GAAP Net loss from continuing operations per share $ (0.19 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (1.32 ) Weighted shares outstanding - Dilutive 42,464 41,085 41,950 40,694





SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2019 Mar 31, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Net loss attributable to Synchronoss $ (14,678 ) $ (12,275 ) $ (10,148 ) $ (15,367 ) $ (10,892 ) $ (48,683 ) $ (136,727 ) Add / (Less): Stock-based compensation expense 5,222 5,169 4,987 4,391 (3,410 ) 11,137 22,250 Acquisition costs — — — — — — (230 ) Restructuring, transition and cease-use lease expense 17 1,696 7,003 6,580 1,222 16,503 7,446 Cumulative adjustment to STI receivable — — — — — — 26,044 Litigation, remediation and refiling costs 1,320 824 733 1,943 1,145 4,645 2,826 Depreciation and amortization 18,116 11,356 10,284 12,212 9,834 43,685 77,036 Interest income (542 ) (58 ) (1,509 ) (20 ) (9 ) (1,597 ) (1,258 ) Interest Expense 104 245 84 72 75 476 1,355 Gain on Extinguishment of debt — — — — — — (822 ) Other Income (7,372 ) (1,692 ) (1,367 ) (2,684 ) (3,793 ) (9,535 ) (7,389 ) Equity method investment loss — — — — — — 1,619 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (4,439 ) (12,432 ) (7,972 ) (8,744 ) 2,039 (27,108 ) 2,175 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 194 17 165 60 101 344 1,125 Preferred dividend 8,544 8,908 9,289 9,685 10,099 37,981 32,134 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 6,486 $ 1,758 $ 11,549 $ 8,128 $ 6,411 $ 27,848 $ 27,584



