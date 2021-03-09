 

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. to Participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Financials Conference

WESTLAKE, Texas, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (“Goosehead” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GSHD), a rapidly growing independent personal lines insurance agency, announced today that Mark E. Jones, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer will participate in a fireside chat at the RBC Capital Markets Global Financials Conference on Wednesday, March 10th at 1:20 PM Eastern Time. Mr. Jones will be joined by Michael Colby, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Mark Colby, Chief Financial Officer.

A link to the live webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.gooseheadinsurance.com. A replay of the fireside chat will be accessible on the website via the same link following the conference.

About Goosehead

Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services throughout the United States.   Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience.   Goosehead represents over 140 insurance companies that underwrite personal lines and small commercial lines risks, and its operations include a network of nine corporate sales offices and over 1,468 operating and contracted franchise locations. For more information, please visit gooseheadinsurance.com.

Contacts
Investor and Media Contact:
Dan Farrell
Goosehead Insurance - VP Capital Markets
Phone: (214) 838-5290
Email: dan.farrell@goosehead.comIR@goosehead.com; PR@goosehead.com

 




