Goosehead Insurance, Inc. to Participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Financials Conference

WESTLAKE, Texas, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (“Goosehead” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GSHD), a rapidly growing independent personal lines insurance agency, announced today that Mark E. Jones, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer will participate in a fireside chat at the RBC Capital Markets Global Financials Conference on Wednesday, March 10th at 1:20 PM Eastern Time. Mr. Jones will be joined by Michael Colby, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Mark Colby, Chief Financial Officer.



A link to the live webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.gooseheadinsurance.com. A replay of the fireside chat will be accessible on the website via the same link following the conference.