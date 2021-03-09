Comment in relation to FSA’s observations regarding LHV Pank

The Estonian Financial Supervision Authority has assessed the due diligence measures of LHV Pank associated with the business line of servicing international financial intermediaries. The supervision authority determined that the bank has to enhance certain systems.

LHV Pank has already implemented activities to improve its processes: among other things, LHV has supplemented its internal procedure rules, increased the number of people engaged in compliance and improved the procedures for forwarding notices to the Financial Intelligence Unit. In addition, LHV will enhance its monitoring systems and improve data collection and management.