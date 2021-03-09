 

Tutor Perini Provides Update on Recent Settlement Related to the SFMTA Central Subway Project

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, provided an update today regarding a recent settlement related to the Company’s work on the Central Subway Project (the “Project”) in San Francisco. On March 2, 2021, the Board of Directors of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (“SFMTA”) approved two contract modifications pertaining to the Project totaling $146.6 million, which resolved all issues contained therein. The Company is pleased with the settlement and looks forward to a successful completion of the Project in the near term.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures.



