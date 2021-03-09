 

Lori Landon Appointed Vice President of Network Solutions at CorVel Corp.

Industry veteran brings extensive experience to nationwide leader in technology-driven programs for workers' compensation solutions

IRVINE, Calif., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ: CRVL), a national provider of risk management solutions, has named Lori Landon as Vice President, Network Solutions. Landon brings more than 20 years of wide-ranging workers’ compensation industry experience to support CorVel’s ongoing commitment to innovation that enhances end-to-end care and provides valuable information and insight to customers.

As Vice President of Network Solutions at CorVel, Landon will oversee Bill Review, PPO and Pharmacy products while streamlining workflows and automation — from clinical services to the mailroom. She also will conduct competitive market analysis, further refine strategic product innovation roadmaps, enhance competitive pricing structures, and engage with cross-functional teams to develop new service capabilities, platform enhancements and business solutions.

“Lori is natural fit for CorVel because of her ability to identify enterprise opportunities, build technical and operational capabilities, and develop superior solutions for our customers,” said Michael Combs, President and CEO of CorVel. “Her extensive experience and dedication to improving workers’ compensation results align with CorVel’s core values and goals, we are very pleased to have her join our team.”

Landon has a strong track record of creating, designing and building customer-centric solutions and products, and successfully managing strategic implementations to drive better outcomes and reduce medical costs. Throughout her career, she has held many senior leadership positions in operations, service delivery, finance, account management, sales, and product and solutions development.

“What drove me to join CorVel was the passion that each of the team members expressed about the culture at the company, along with the patient-focused approach to workers’ compensation,” said Landon. “CorVel’s end-to-end services that leverage innovative technology are unique in the marketplace, and something I look forward to supporting. More importantly, CorVel is truly a family. The entrepreneurial environment where everyone has a stake in the decision-making process makes me excited to be a part of the team.”

