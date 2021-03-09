 

Experience the Reed's Real Ginger Difference on National Ginger Ale Day, for Free

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.03.2021, 15:05  |  46   |   |   

America’s #1 ginger company is giving away 2,000 cans of its REAL Ginger Ale to lucky fans nationwide

NORWALK, Conn., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready to taste the REAL ginger difference? Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ: REED), America’s #1 ginger company, is celebrating National Ginger Ale Day in a REAL big way – with FREE Ginger Ale. In honor of the ginger-loving holiday, Reed’s is giving away 2,000 cans of its REAL Ginger Ale, each packed with 2,000 milligrams of fresh organic pressed ginger.

On March 13th, customers nationwide can redeem REAL ginger goodness by simply visiting drinkreeds.com/get-reeds, and Reed’s will ship the Original and Zero Sugar Original varieties of its REAL Ginger Ale to their doorsteps, for free.

“We launched NEW! Reed’s REAL Ginger Ale made with 2000 milligrams of real ginger and all-natural ingredients because ginger lovers told us they want better. Tasting is believing and currently consumers can’t sample in store,” shared Lindsay Martin, VP Marketing of Reed’s Inc. “That is why for National Ginger Ale Day we are celebrating by giving away 2,000 sample packs, for free! Get Vitamin G, Get Real, Get Reed’s!

While it has been a long beloved American beverage, most mainstream ginger ales contain almost no real ginger. As the only ginger ale on the market made with real, fresh ginger, Reed’s REAL Ginger Ale gives consumers the classic taste they know and love, with nothing artificial.

Now through March 31, 2021, ginger lovers are also invited to enter a one-of-a-kind sweepstakes for their chance to win a Reed’s-branded Moke vehicle packed with REAL Ginger Ale. Valued at over $18,000, the Reed’s REAL Ginger Ale filled Moke will help one lucky entrant to enter this spring with a new gingery type of adventure. Visit the Reed’s giveaway page, for more details on how to enter the giveaway through Facebook and Instagram.

Reed’s ginger products are available in-store nationwide, on the Reed’s Store on Amazon or directly on the Reed’s website. To learn more about Reed's Inc., please visit the Reed's website, or call 800-99-REEDS. Follow Reed's on Reed’s Twitter, Reed’s Instagram, and Reed’s Facebook (@drinkreeds).

About Reed's, Inc.
Established in 1989, Reed's is America's number 1 name in Ginger and America’s best-selling Ginger Beer brand and innovator for decades. Virgil's is America's best-selling independent, full line of natural craft sodas. The Reed's portfolio is sold in over 40,000 retail doors nationwide. Reed's core product line of Original, Extra and Strongest Craft Ginger Beers, along with the Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Extra Ginger Beer are unique due to the proprietary process of using fresh ginger root combined with a Jamaican inspired recipe of natural spices and fruit juices. The company uses this same handcrafted approach in its award-winning Virgil's line of great tasting, bold flavored craft sodas and Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Varieties.

Media Contact:
5W Public Relations
reeds@5wpr.com
212.999.5585

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f2a4ff09-be74-4c86 ...




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Experience the Reed's Real Ginger Difference on National Ginger Ale Day, for Free America’s #1 ginger company is giving away 2,000 cans of its REAL Ginger Ale to lucky fans nationwideNORWALK, Conn., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ready to taste the REAL ginger difference? Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ: REED), America’s #1 ginger …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Digihost Provides Update on Proposed Private Placement
JDE Peet’s reports full-year results 2020
Emerging Markets Report: A Psychedelic Story
Cameco Sells Shares of UEX Corporation
DMG’s Intellectual Property Update and Blockchain Applications
Manganese Mining and Processing for Investors in Manganese X Energy Explained by CEO Martin Kepman,
Santhera gibt Resultate der Anleihensgläubigerversammlung bekannt
II-VI Incorporated to Webcast Conference Call Regarding Proposal to Acquire Coherent
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...