Experience the Reed's Real Ginger Difference on National Ginger Ale Day, for Free

On March 13 th , customers nationwide can redeem REAL ginger goodness by simply visiting drinkreeds.com/get-reeds , and Reed’s will ship the Original and Zero Sugar Original varieties of its REAL Ginger Ale to their doorsteps, for free.

NORWALK, Conn., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready to taste the REAL ginger difference? Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ: REED), America’s #1 ginger company, is celebrating National Ginger Ale Day in a REAL big way – with FREE Ginger Ale. In honor of the ginger-loving holiday, Reed’s is giving away 2,000 cans of its REAL Ginger Ale, each packed with 2,000 milligrams of fresh organic pressed ginger.

“We launched NEW! Reed’s REAL Ginger Ale made with 2000 milligrams of real ginger and all-natural ingredients because ginger lovers told us they want better. Tasting is believing and currently consumers can’t sample in store,” shared Lindsay Martin, VP Marketing of Reed’s Inc. “That is why for National Ginger Ale Day we are celebrating by giving away 2,000 sample packs, for free! Get Vitamin G, Get Real, Get Reed’s!”

While it has been a long beloved American beverage, most mainstream ginger ales contain almost no real ginger. As the only ginger ale on the market made with real, fresh ginger, Reed’s REAL Ginger Ale gives consumers the classic taste they know and love, with nothing artificial.

Now through March 31, 2021, ginger lovers are also invited to enter a one-of-a-kind sweepstakes for their chance to win a Reed’s-branded Moke vehicle packed with REAL Ginger Ale. Valued at over $18,000, the Reed’s REAL Ginger Ale filled Moke will help one lucky entrant to enter this spring with a new gingery type of adventure. Visit the Reed’s giveaway page, for more details on how to enter the giveaway through Facebook and Instagram.

Reed's ginger products are available in-store nationwide, on the Reed's Store on Amazon or directly on the Reed's website.

About Reed's, Inc.

Established in 1989, Reed's is America's number 1 name in Ginger and America’s best-selling Ginger Beer brand and innovator for decades. Virgil's is America's best-selling independent, full line of natural craft sodas. The Reed's portfolio is sold in over 40,000 retail doors nationwide. Reed's core product line of Original, Extra and Strongest Craft Ginger Beers, along with the Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Extra Ginger Beer are unique due to the proprietary process of using fresh ginger root combined with a Jamaican inspired recipe of natural spices and fruit juices. The company uses this same handcrafted approach in its award-winning Virgil's line of great tasting, bold flavored craft sodas and Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Varieties.

