Managers’ Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Sairanen, Jarkko

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Vaisala Oyj

LEI: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873_20210308161547_4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-03-10

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900682

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 8,864 Unit price:

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 8,864 Volume weighted average price:

More information

Kaarina Muurinen, CFO

Tel. +358 40 577 5066

vaisala.com

