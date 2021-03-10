 

Vaisala Corporation Managers’ Transactions - Sairanen, Jarkko

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.03.2021, 13:45  |  25   |   |   

Vaisala Corporation
Managers’ Transactions
March 10, 2021 at 2:45 p.m. (EET)

Vaisala Corporation: Managers’ Transactions - Sairanen, Jarkko

Vaisala Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Sairanen, Jarkko
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Vaisala Oyj
LEI: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873_20210308161547_4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-03-10
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900682
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 8,864 Unit price:

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 8,864 Volume weighted average price:

More information
Kaarina Muurinen, CFO
Tel. +358 40 577 5066

Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 80 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 1,900 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.  vaisala.com  twitter.com/VaisalaGroup




