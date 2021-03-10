 

Del Taco Expands in Utah With New Spanish Fork Location

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, today announced the opening of its newest location in Utah at 804 S Spanish Fork Parkway, Highway 6, in Spanish Fork. Located in Utah County, the opening of the restaurant marks the Franchisee Co-Owners, Paul and Jane Hitzelberger’s, 33rd Del Taco location.

“We are ecstatic to bring a new Del Taco in Utah County,” said Franchisee Owner Paul Hitzelberger. “The area is full of Del Taco fans and we are also pleased to help serve our favorite Mexican dishes to the Spanish Fork community. Even more exciting is that the new restaurant will showcase a variation of the brand’s latest Fresh Flex design.” Hitzelberger is also excited to continue to mentor, support and provide opportunities to incoming employees and managers at the new location. Both Paul and Jane know the recipe for success, growing their store count from eight to 33, since they first started as Franchisee Owners.

With 24-hour service through the drive-thru, delivery and in-app ordering, the new Spanish Fork restaurant will continue the Del Taco legacy of offering its guests its signature Mexican favorites any time they want. Each dish is prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen and guests can expect quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, creamy Queso Blanco, fresh house-made guacamole and new signature sauce flavors. Any vegans or vegetarians in Spanish Fork are in luck because Del Taco offers Beyond Tacos and Burritos made with 100 percent plant-based protein.

Utah residents are already familiar with the brand’s classic menu items that are offered year-round, but now have the opportunity to taste the sweet new addition to the Del Taco menu, Honey Mango Crispy items, which are available for a limited time. After record-setting success with its Crispy Chicken lineup, Del Taco has continued to expand its menu with exciting new sauce flavor profiles and seasonal seafood. Current menu items available for a limited time include the Honey Mango Crispy Chicken Taco, Epic Honey Mango Crispy Chicken & Bacon Burrito, Jumbo Crispy Shrimp tacos and the new Epic Crispy Fish and Guac Burrito.

The newest Del Taco in Spanish Fork also will deliver the incredible value options on the Del’$ Dollar Deal$ Menu**, featuring a wide variety of tacos, burritos, quesadillas, beverages and more. There are also hot breakfast items made with fresh scrambled eggs, hamburgers and the World-Famous Crinkle Cut fries, a variety of exciting beverages, desserts, and other complementary items available at the location.

For those interested in joining the Spanish Fork Del Taco team, the store is hiring, and open positions can be found at https://deltaco.com/careers.

*By number of units.
**Price and participation may vary.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.



