 

DEINOVE benefits from the support of the French government, within the framework of the “France Relance” plan, to accelerate the development of new antimicrobials

  • DEINOVE’s Boost-ID project has been selected as part of the “France Relance” plan, a recognition of its strategic positioning.
  • Boost-ID is an accelerator in the identification of antimicrobials and molecules of natural origin with high added value.
  • Boost-ID consists of setting up a high-throughput bacteria screening platform based on breakthrough microfluidic technology.
  • It is one of six projects in the strategic health sector selected in the Occitania region.

DEINOVE (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI), a French biotech company pioneering the exploration and exploitation of bacterial biodiversity to address the urgent and global challenge of antimicrobial resistance, announces that its Boost-ID project (Bacteria Optimum Output Screening Tool for treating Infectious Diseases) is one of 105 projects selected by the French government, out of nearly 1,000 presented, as part of the call for resilience projects. The grant, which is expected to amount to €500-800K, is intended to support the Boost-ID project, estimated at just over €1M in total, and will enable DEINOVE to set up an industrial plant for sorting bacteria at very high throughput, based on droplet-based microfluidics.
Boost-ID is a continuation of the Deinodrop1 project granted by the National Research Agency (ANR).

DEINOVE will build a breakthrough technology, at the interface of physics and modern biology.
Boost-ID will accelerate the selective isolation of bacteria with antimicrobial potential from environmental samples and will become the first screening step of DEINOVE. Microfluidics is based on the manipulation of infinitely small volumes (picoliter scale or 10-12 liter) and at very high throughput
(1 million bacteria per hour). Boost-ID will thus increase the platform’s current performance while reducing its costs. The bacterial strains with the most promising activities, detected in microfluidics, will then go through the automated extraction steps, requiring larger volumes, to be tested on reference panels. The large proportion of metabolites being of a clinical nature too complex for synthetic chemistry, DEINOVE’s fermentation bioproduction capabilities and know-how will then come into play to obtain the critical mass and quality for their preclinical and clinical evaluations.

