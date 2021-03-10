Earth Gen-Biofuel Inc. Announces Election of Officers and Directors

Scott DeBo, Steven Mayer and Stephen Labov join Robert Hayes and were elected by consent of a majority of shareholders to serve until the next shareholders’ meeting. The expansion of the Board and the addition of management is in keeping with the Company’s plans for growth.

Las Vegas, NV, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Gen-Biofuel Inc.(OTC:EGBB) announces that the shareholders have elected three new members to the Board of Directors.

The company is pleased to be able to add these experienced business executives to the Board and its management team. The Board appointed Stephen Labov as CEO, Scott DeBo as President and Steven Mayer as Treasurer to replace Robert Hayes in those positions.

Stephen Labov, Director and CEO, stated that “It is an honor to join the Board of Directors of Earth Gen-Biofuel and join this experienced group of business executives in guiding the expansion of the company.”

Stephen Labov began his working career in Benjamin E. Labov & Sons, a small family owned plumbing contracting company. In 1978 he purchased all the outstanding stock of the company and began trading as Labov Mechanical. By the mid 80’s the company reached $50 million dollars annual volume. By the late 80’s and early 90’s, while operating the mechanical company, he opened Labov Electric, Combustion Systems Inc., Fluidized Combustion Systems Inc., and Thermal Reductions Systems Inc. The companies designed and developed projects incorporating proprietary technologies to solve human & hazardous waste issues in an environmentally sound manner. In the mid 90’s, those projects and technologies were sold to Von Roll of Switzerland & Rhone Poulenc of France. In 1999, Mr. Labov sold all assets of the Labov Companies to EMCOR Group, Inc., Norwich, CT, a public company, and stayed on as President to run the company for 5 years.

In 2005, Mr. Labov invested in a residential development company and served as Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer and managed the company and projects ranging from $750K to $100MM until 2008. After that he began serving as a construction consultant to Atlantic City Linen Company, a nationwide commercial laundry, and then as a Business Management and Construction Consultant to Shovel Ready Projects, LLC, Pelican Investment Group, LLC, 9 Southeast 7th. LLC, PIER TOWNHOMES, LLC, Herrco Builders and 709 Penn Street LLC.