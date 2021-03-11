 

Progress Introduces Long-Term Support for Leading Digital Experience Platform

New release of Progress Sitefinity heightens stability, reliability and security and enables uninterrupted creation and management of enterprise-grade digital experiences

BEDFORD, Mass., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced the latest release of the Progress Sitefinity Digital Experience Platform (DXP), Sitefinity 13.3. For the first time, Progress now offers long-term support (LTS) for Sitefinity which gives customers four years or more of extended version support. The new release also provides superior ease-of-use capabilities, streamlined developer tooling and advanced analytics, personalization and optimization. Organizations can fully protect and leverage their investment in their digital experience technology with Sitefinity 13.3.

The COVID-19 pandemic has completely shifted consumer behavior. Users now expect to see in-person processes happening online as well as more personalized, multichannel, always-on digital experiences. IT and marketing teams need a reliable and stable platform that supports them in meeting rising consumer expectations, today and for years to come.

In addition to long-term support, the latest release of Progress Sitefinity provides improved efficiency and time to market via superior ease of use capabilities, the virtual elimination of technical barriers and backlog of custom development requests with best-in-class developer tools, and enhanced effectiveness in engaging and converting visitors with advanced analytics, personalization and optimization features. This all comes with Progress’ unmatched support to ensure the flexibility and scalability necessary to meet evolving business needs.

“With the new release of Progress Sitefinity, IT and marketing receive access to its latest capabilities and enhancements in the most complete, long-term-supported package,” said John Ainsworth, SVP, Core Products, Progress. “Businesses can strategically adopt Sitefinity 13.3 with confidence that their investment is supported by a stellar team, with a tech support customer satisfaction score of 95%, for years to come. As our customer reviews continue to demonstrate, Progress Sitefinity is the true and tested solution businesses need to successfully navigate user expectations and business demands in the fast-evolving world in which we live.”

