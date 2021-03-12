Namaste Technologies Provides Corporate Update

“We are pleased with the renewal from Health Canada of our licence for standard processing and sale for medical purposes in Canada,” said Meni Morim, CEO of Namaste. “The CannMart team has done a tremendous job growing our business over the past year as they are focussed on bringing new partners to distribute an increased variety of products to our customers. We look forward to this continued momentum of expanding our business and remain focused on executing our strategy of becoming a global cannabis and wellness organization.”

TORONTO, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Namaste Technologies Inc. (“ Namaste ” or the “ Company ”) (TSXV: N) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) a marketplace platform for cannabis and wellness products, is pleased to provide the following corporate updates including that its wholly owned subsidiary CannMart Inc. has received Health Canada’s renewal for its standard processing and sale for medical purposes under the Cannabis Regulations. The renewed licence is effective as of March 11, 2021.

Sugarbud Announcement

Namaste is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary CannMart Inc. ("CannMart") has signed a supply agreement with Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (“Sugarbud”) to access its exceptional select batch craft cannabis collection to Canadian medical consumers at cannmart.com.

"We are very pleased to be partnering with CannMart to provide registered medical consumers across the country with access to our Craft Cannabis Collection," stated Sugarbud CEO, John Kondrosky. "We are pleased to welcome Sugarbud to CannMart.com - another high quality producer recognising the value of our online distribution channel that leverages our VendorLink platform and innovative technology," said Chad Agate, CTO and VP of Marketplace of Namaste Technologies.

New Website

The Company is inviting visitors to explore its new corporate website. The new website has been designed to offer a user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality allowing shareholders to access all the information they need including access to our quarterly and annual financial statements. Please visit: www.namastetechnologies.com .

CannMart Labs Inc.

The Company intends to issue an aggregate of 880,144 common shares (issued at a deemed price of $0.3062, which is equal to the seven day volume weighted average) as payment of the second tranche of the purchase price to the vendors under the share purchase agreement for the acquisition of CannMart Labs Inc. The issuance is considered to be a shares for debt transaction under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") and remains subject to TSX-V approval.