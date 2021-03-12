 

SailPoint Announces Intent to Acquire ERP Maestro, Uniting Identity Security with Separation-of-Duties Controls Monitoring

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.03.2021   

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in identity security for the cloud enterprise, today announced its intent to acquire ERP Maestro, a SaaS governance, risk and compliance (GRC) solution. With ERP Maestro, SailPoint will unite identity security with ERP Maestro’s Separation-of-Duty (SoD) controls monitoring for an organization’s most critical applications, like SAP. This will provide the integrated approach for effective identity security controls and SoD oversight now required to spot and stop risks posed by potential insider SoD conflicts before they become a crisis of fraud or breach of sensitive data.

“With today’s threat landscape, organizations are challenged with ensuring proper governance and compliance over their most sensitive systems and data. It is important to ensure that these systems are only accessed by the right people, at the right time. People who need access to critical applications and systems to keep the business running are especially at risk as they hold the keys to sensitive data,” said Grady Summers, SailPoint’s EVP of Products. “For example, in the case of a critical application like ERP, providing the right access—while ensuring access privileges also don’t conflict—is paramount to reducing access risk brought on by overlapping access privileges to these systems.”

Until now, companies have typically managed SoD monitoring in a silo, rather than taking a tightly-integrated approach to ensure no conflict of access or over-permissioned access was occurring. The ERP Maestro platform provides both a granular view of access risk and potential SoD conflicts, plus a comprehensive view of the overall risks by usage and risk-levels, thereby improving compliance and reducing the burden of financial audits while enforcing tighter security measures. With ERP Maestro’s capabilities, SailPoint’s Identity Platform will soon provide the unified view and real-time, actionable, and business-focused intelligence that organizations need to analyze logical access to critical business systems and then to identify potential areas of SoD conflict before access is ever granted. This pairing will also provide organizations with a compliant, automated process to grant temporary elevated access to users without adding unnecessary risk.

Wertpapier


