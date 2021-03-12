 

ETC Announces Results of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders’ Vote

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa., March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental Tectonics Corporation (OTC Pink: ETCC) (“ETC” or the “Company”) announced today the results of shareholder voting from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

ETC’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders was held virtually on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., with shareholders voting on the following two proposals.

The election of Dr. George K. Anderson, Dr. Linda J. Brent, Roger Colley, Robert L. Laurent, Jr., and Winston E. Scott as Directors of the Company from the slate of six nominees.

The ratification of the appointment of RSM US LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ended February 26, 2021.

With respect to ETC’s Board of Directors, Dr. Anderson will remain Chairman of the Board.

The Company’s officers are as follows: Robert L. Laurent, Jr. as Chief Executive Officer and President, Mark Prudenti as Chief Financial Officer, James D. Cashel as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Thomas G. Loughlin as Chief Operating Officer, and Alper Kus as Senior Vice President Aircrew Training Systems.

About ETC

ETC designs, manufactures, and sells software driven products and services used to recreate and monitor the physiological effects of motion on humans, and equipment to control, modify, simulate and measure environmental conditions. Our products include aircrew training systems (aeromedical, tactical combat, and general), disaster management systems, sterilizers (steam and gas), environmental testing and simulation systems, and other products that involve similar manufacturing techniques and engineering technologies. ETC’s unique ability to offer complete systems, designed and produced to high technical standards, sets it apart from its competition. ETC is headquartered in Southampton, PA. For more information about ETC, visit http://www.etcusa.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on management’s expectations and are subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Words and expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, and these statements may include words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “future”, “predict”, “potential”, “intend”, or “continue”, and similar expressions. We base our forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events or future financial performance. Our forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about ETC and its subsidiaries that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by these forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contact: Mark Prudenti, CFO
Phone: (215) 355-9100 x1531
E-mail: mprudenti@etcusa.com



