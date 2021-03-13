 

Interfor Completes Acquisition of South Carolina Sawmill

BURNABY, British Columbia, March 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) announced today that it has completed the previously announced transaction to acquire WestRock Company’s (NYSE: WRK) sawmill located in Summerville, South Carolina.

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual production capacity of approximately 3.2 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

Investor contact and further information:
Mike Mackay, Vice President of Corporate Development & Strategy
(604) 689-6846




